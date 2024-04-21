Man wanted after 2 people allegedly assaulted aboard TTC streetcar

Surveillance photos of suspect wanted for assaulting two people aboard a TTC streetcar
Surveillance photos of suspect wanted for assaulting two people aboard a TTC streetcar on April 3, 2024. TPS/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted April 21, 2024 11:05 am.

Police are searching for a man after two people were allegedly attacked aboard a TTC streetcar.

Investigators say two people were riding the 504 King streetcar just before 8 a.m. on April 3 when they were randomly attacked by a man in the area of Broadview and Withrow Avenues. The man then fled the scene.

One of the victims was taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The man is described as between 30 to 40-years-old, five-foot-11 with a slim build and facial hair. He was last seen wearing a gray and black jacket with neon green sleeves, red pants, black shoes, a gray hooded sweater and a black and red toque.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Boy, 15, critically injured while riding atop moving GO train
Boy, 15, critically injured while riding atop moving GO train

A 15-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries after falling off the top of a moving GO train early Sunday morning. Police say four teens between the ages of 14 and 16 years old boarded an eastbound...

33m ago

Deliberations continue in trial of man accused of killing Toronto cop
Deliberations continue in trial of man accused of killing Toronto cop

Deliberations in the trial of a man accused of fatally running over a Toronto police officer entered their fourth day on Sunday. Umar Zameer has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the July...

37m ago

Israeli strikes on southern Gaza city of Rafah kill 22, mostly children
Israeli strikes on southern Gaza city of Rafah kill 22, mostly children

Israeli strikes on the southern Gaza city of Rafah overnight killed 22 people, including 18 children, health officials said Sunday, as the United States was on track to approve billions of dollars of additional...

1h ago

What Australia and U.K.'s grocery codes can teach us about Canada's food fight
What Australia and U.K.'s grocery codes can teach us about Canada's food fight

Progress on a Canadian grocery code of conduct has stalled as two major retailers refused to sign it, claiming it would raise prices. The code is intended to set rules for fair dealing in negotiations...

3h ago

Top Stories

Boy, 15, critically injured while riding atop moving GO train
Boy, 15, critically injured while riding atop moving GO train

A 15-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries after falling off the top of a moving GO train early Sunday morning. Police say four teens between the ages of 14 and 16 years old boarded an eastbound...

33m ago

Deliberations continue in trial of man accused of killing Toronto cop
Deliberations continue in trial of man accused of killing Toronto cop

Deliberations in the trial of a man accused of fatally running over a Toronto police officer entered their fourth day on Sunday. Umar Zameer has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the July...

37m ago

Israeli strikes on southern Gaza city of Rafah kill 22, mostly children
Israeli strikes on southern Gaza city of Rafah kill 22, mostly children

Israeli strikes on the southern Gaza city of Rafah overnight killed 22 people, including 18 children, health officials said Sunday, as the United States was on track to approve billions of dollars of additional...

1h ago

What Australia and U.K.'s grocery codes can teach us about Canada's food fight
What Australia and U.K.'s grocery codes can teach us about Canada's food fight

Progress on a Canadian grocery code of conduct has stalled as two major retailers refused to sign it, claiming it would raise prices. The code is intended to set rules for fair dealing in negotiations...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:37
Carjacking suspects' dramatic takedown caught on camera
Carjacking suspects' dramatic takedown caught on camera

York Regional Police have apprehended three suspects allegedly involved in violent carjackings around the GTA, with the dramatic takedown being caught on camera. Shauna Hunt with how the suspects' getaway vehicle helped lead to their arrest.
2:30
Business Report: New Swift album already setting records
Business Report: New Swift album already setting records

Taylor Swift's new album is already setting streaming records. Plus, Tesla recalls the Cybertruck and a halving event is coming for Bitcoin miners. Business Editor Ari Rabinovitch explains.
2:18
Exclusive: union head speaks out after GO workers denied vacation
Exclusive: union head speaks out after GO workers denied vacation

There are new concerns there may not be enough GO train operators to meet service increases announced by the Ford government earlier this week. Tina Yazdani reports.

2:03
Caught on camera: Attempted carjacking and suspect take down in York Region
Caught on camera: Attempted carjacking and suspect take down in York Region

York Regional Police releasing video of an attempted carjacking in. The video shows the suspects fighting with a driver. Later, the suspects were arrested.

2:26
High Park Cherry Blossoms hitting peak bloom this weekend
High Park Cherry Blossoms hitting peak bloom this weekend

The cherry trees in High Park are nearly at full bloom and thousands are expected to head to the park this weekend. Videographer Audra Brown with everything you need to know before you go.
More Videos