Man wanted after 2 people allegedly assaulted aboard TTC streetcar

Police are searching for a man after two people were allegedly attacked aboard a TTC streetcar.

Investigators say two people were riding the 504 King streetcar just before 8 a.m. on April 3 when they were randomly attacked by a man in the area of Broadview and Withrow Avenues. The man then fled the scene.

One of the victims was taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The man is described as between 30 to 40-years-old, five-foot-11 with a slim build and facial hair. He was last seen wearing a gray and black jacket with neon green sleeves, red pants, black shoes, a gray hooded sweater and a black and red toque.