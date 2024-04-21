Powerlifting ER Doctor is ready for the World Championships

Khashayar Farzam - Powerlifting
Khashayar Farzam is ready to win Powerlifing Gold for Canada.

By Alex Seixeiro

Posted April 21, 2024 10:45 am.

Last Updated April 21, 2024 10:46 am.

Kitchener’s Khashayar Farzam has won over 30 medals provincially and nationally in Powerlifting.

Khashayar will be taking a brief pause from his medical practice to compete for Canada next month at the Worlds in Austin, Texas

Khashayar Farzam – Powerlifting

Catch exclusive glimpses into the lives of Toronto's top athletes and sport ambassadors with the CityNews Athlete of the Week.

