Toronto police officer charged with assault

Toronto police have arrested and charged an officer after an assault investigation.

Police say they commenced the investigation on Saturday.

It is alleged that a man attended an address and assaulted two women. Constable Nickolas Kalatzopoulos, 51, was arrested and charged with two counts of assault as well as being unlawfully in a dwelling house.

He is scheduled to appear in court at the Ontario Court of Justice on May 24.

Kalatzopoulos is assigned to PRIME (Primary Report Intake, Management & Entry), has 25 years of service and is suspended with pay as per the Community Safety and Policing Act.