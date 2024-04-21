Toronto police officer charged with assault

Toronto Police Service shoulder badge
Toronto Police Service shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

By Hayley McGoldrick

Posted April 21, 2024 7:03 pm.

Toronto police have arrested and charged an officer after an assault investigation.

Police say they commenced the investigation on Saturday.

It is alleged that a man attended an address and assaulted two women. Constable Nickolas Kalatzopoulos, 51, was arrested and charged with two counts of assault as well as being unlawfully in a dwelling house.

He is scheduled to appear in court at the Ontario Court of Justice on May 24.

    Kalatzopoulos is assigned to PRIME (Primary Report Intake, Management & Entry), has 25 years of service and is suspended with pay as per the Community Safety and Policing Act.

    Submit a Correction
    Accessibility Feedback

    Top Stories

    Umar Zameer not guilty in death of Toronto police officer
    Umar Zameer not guilty in death of Toronto police officer

    Umar Zameer has been found not guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup. The verdict was delivered Sunday afternoon after almost four days of deliberations, during...

    3h ago

    Boy, 15, critically injured while riding atop moving GO train
    Boy, 15, critically injured while riding atop moving GO train

    A 15-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries after falling off the top of a moving GO train early Sunday morning. Police say four teens between the ages of 14 and 16 years old boarded an eastbound...

    8h ago

    Israeli strikes on southern Gaza city of Rafah kill 22, mostly children
    Israeli strikes on southern Gaza city of Rafah kill 22, mostly children

    Israeli strikes on the southern Gaza city of Rafah overnight killed 22 people, including 18 children, health officials said Sunday, as the United States was on track to approve billions of dollars of additional...

    8h ago

    Woman taken to hospital following motorcycle collision in Mississauga
    Woman taken to hospital following motorcycle collision in Mississauga

    A woman operating a motorcycle was taken to hospital following a collision in Mississauga on Sunday afternoon. Police say they responded to a call just before 2:15 p.m. in the Rathburn Road and Confederation...

    4h ago

    Top Stories

    Umar Zameer not guilty in death of Toronto police officer
    Umar Zameer not guilty in death of Toronto police officer

    Umar Zameer has been found not guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup. The verdict was delivered Sunday afternoon after almost four days of deliberations, during...

    3h ago

    Boy, 15, critically injured while riding atop moving GO train
    Boy, 15, critically injured while riding atop moving GO train

    A 15-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries after falling off the top of a moving GO train early Sunday morning. Police say four teens between the ages of 14 and 16 years old boarded an eastbound...

    8h ago

    Israeli strikes on southern Gaza city of Rafah kill 22, mostly children
    Israeli strikes on southern Gaza city of Rafah kill 22, mostly children

    Israeli strikes on the southern Gaza city of Rafah overnight killed 22 people, including 18 children, health officials said Sunday, as the United States was on track to approve billions of dollars of additional...

    8h ago

    Woman taken to hospital following motorcycle collision in Mississauga
    Woman taken to hospital following motorcycle collision in Mississauga

    A woman operating a motorcycle was taken to hospital following a collision in Mississauga on Sunday afternoon. Police say they responded to a call just before 2:15 p.m. in the Rathburn Road and Confederation...

    4h ago

    Most Watched Today

    2:33
    Jury acquits man who ran over Toronto police officer in 2021
    Jury acquits man who ran over Toronto police officer in 2021

    Umar Zameer and his family members burst into tears after a jury acquitted him of all charges in the death of Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup almost three years ago. Caryn Ceolin with the reaction outside the courtroom.

    5h ago

    2:37
    Carjacking suspects' dramatic takedown caught on camera
    Carjacking suspects' dramatic takedown caught on camera

    York Regional Police have apprehended three suspects allegedly involved in violent carjackings around the GTA, with the dramatic takedown being caught on camera. Shauna Hunt with how the suspects' getaway vehicle helped lead to their arrest.
    2:30
    Business Report: New Swift album already setting records
    Business Report: New Swift album already setting records

    Taylor Swift's new album is already setting streaming records. Plus, Tesla recalls the Cybertruck and a halving event is coming for Bitcoin miners. Business Editor Ari Rabinovitch explains.
    2:18
    Exclusive: union head speaks out after GO workers denied vacation
    Exclusive: union head speaks out after GO workers denied vacation

    There are new concerns there may not be enough GO train operators to meet service increases announced by the Ford government earlier this week. Tina Yazdani reports.

    2:03
    Caught on camera: Attempted carjacking and suspect take down in York Region
    Caught on camera: Attempted carjacking and suspect take down in York Region

    York Regional Police releasing video of an attempted carjacking in. The video shows the suspects fighting with a driver. Later, the suspects were arrested.

    More Videos