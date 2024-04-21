Woman taken to hospital following motorcycle collision in Mississauga
Posted April 21, 2024 4:06 pm.
Last Updated April 21, 2024 4:07 pm.
A woman operating a motorcycle was taken to hospital following a collision in Mississauga on Sunday afternoon.
Police say they responded to a call just before 2:15 p.m. in the Rathburn Road and Confederation Parkway area for a collision involving a motorcycle.
Preliminary reports from police said a motorcyclist, a woman, was attempting to make a turn at the intersection of Rathburn and Confederation when she hit a median and then struck a car.
The woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Confederation Parkway is shut down both northbound and southbound at Rathburn Road.