Woman taken to hospital following motorcycle collision in Mississauga

A woman operating a motorcycle was taken to hospital following a collision in Mississauga on Sunday afternoon.

Police say they responded to a call just before 2:15 p.m. in the Rathburn Road and Confederation Parkway area for a collision involving a motorcycle.

Preliminary reports from police said a motorcyclist, a woman, was attempting to make a turn at the intersection of Rathburn and Confederation when she hit a median and then struck a car.

The woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Confederation Parkway is shut down both northbound and southbound at Rathburn Road.