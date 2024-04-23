$8M in cannabis seized from illegal production facility in Ontario, 6 charged

Six people were arrested and charged in the seizure of cannabis plants from an illegal production facility with an estimated street value of approximately $8 million.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said the investigation began after authorities became aware of a strong cannabis odour radiating from what appeared to be an abandoned warehouse located on Don Murie Street in Niagara Falls, Ont.

A search warrant was executed on April 17, and officers seized more than 2,500 cloned cannabis plants and over 13,000 vegetative and mature budding cannabis plants.

Six people were charged as part of the investigation under the Cannabis Act.

They were identified as Chamrong Ladadas, 49, of no fixed address; Arthit Seesai, 31, of no fixed address; Xueqi Gao, 59, of no fixed address; Li Cheng, 58, of no fixed address; Jeffrey Lian, 41, of no fixed address, and Wen Guang Zheng, 66, of Markham.

The six suspects were released from custody and will appear in court in St. Catharines, Ont., on May 30.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Provincial Joint Forces Cannabis Enforcement Team (PJFCET) is an OPP-led joint forces operation that includes members of the Barrie Police Service, NRPS, Durham Regional Police Service, Coburg Police Service, London Police Service and Windsor Police Service.