Motorcyclist critically injured in Etobicoke crash

A man in his 40s has been seriously injured in a crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck in Etobicoke.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Martin Grove Road and Eglinton Avenue West just after 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

The man who was riding the motorcycle was rushed to a trauma centre.

No other injuries were reported. The driver of the pickup truck remained at the scene.

It is not yet known what caused the crash.

The area was closed to traffic but has since reopened.