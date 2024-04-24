Ontario to increase speed limits on some highways, including Hwy. 401 and Hwy. 403

Ontario highway
A car drives under an overpass on Highway 401. The province announced it's increasing speed limits on two key Ontario highways. (Photo: Flickr)

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted April 24, 2024 8:15 am.

Last Updated April 24, 2024 9:22 am.

The province will raise the speed limit on certain highways, including Highway 401 and Highway 403.

Ontario’s Minister of Transportation, Prabmeet Sarkaria, announced that as of July 12, the speed limit will increase from 100 km/h to 110 km/h on 10 additional sections of provincial highways in Ontario’s north and south portions.

“Much of Ontario’s highway network was originally designed to safely accommodate speed limits of 110 km/h, and data from our changes in 2022 show they do just that,” Sarkaria said in a statement on Wednesday.

Speed limits will also increase along a 26-kilometre stretch of Highway 403 from Woodstock to Brantford, a 60-kilometre stretch between Sudbury and French River and a 35-kilometre stretch on Highway 401 from Highway 35/115 to Cobourg.

“These evidence-based increases are a common-sense change to make life more convenient for Ontario drivers while bringing our highway speed limits in line with other Canadian provinces,” added Sarkaria.

The permanent increase in speed from 100 km/h to 110 km/h will cover 36 per cent and 860 kilometres of Ontario’s highway network.

Full list of Ontario highways that will see increased speed limits

  • Hwy. 401, Tilbury, extending the existing 110 km/h zone further east by 7 km
  • Hwy. 401 from Hwy. 35/115 to Cobourg (approximately 35 km)
  • Hwy. 401 from Colborne to Belleville (approximately 44 km)
  • Hwy. 401 from Belleville to Kingston (approximately 66 km)
  • Hwy. 401 from Hwy 16 to Quebec boundary (approximately 107 km)
  • Hwy. 403 from Woodstock to Brantford (approximately 26 km)
  • Hwy. 403 from Brantford to Hamilton (approximately 14.5 km)
  • Hwy. 406 from Thorold to Welland (approximately 13 km)
  • Hwy. 416 from Hwy. 401 to Ottawa (approximately 70 km)
  • Hwy. 69 from Sudbury to French River (approximately 60 km)

The province said all highway sections were selected based on their ability to safely accommodate higher speed limits.

One year ago, the Ford government announced that six stretches of highway in the province, including part of Highway 404 in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) would permanently have their speeds raised to 110 km/h.

The increased speeds on five stretches of the 400-series highways were first implemented when the province launched a pilot project in 2019 to test the speeds on a trial basis. 

In March 2022, the province announced a 30-year plan for public transit and highway expansions across the GTA and Golden Horseshoe, with plans to spend $82 billion in the next decade.

Alberta, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Saskatchewan have a maximum speed limit of 110 km/h, while in British Columbia, the maximum speed limit is 120 km/h.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Video shows daytime jewellery store robbery in Toronto, 3 men arrested
Video shows daytime jewellery store robbery in Toronto, 3 men arrested

Three men were arrested and charged after a video was shared showing multiple suspects involved in a daytime jewellery store robbery in the Danforth, Toronto police said. Authorities were called to...

42m ago

Health and safety allegations at forefront as airline catering workers strike continues
Health and safety allegations at forefront as airline catering workers strike continues

Airline catering workers at Toronto Pearson airport remain on strike, and now serious health and safety allegations are being made against their replacements. Teamsters Local Union 647, which represents...

2h ago

Brampton man with 5 lifetime driving prohibitions arrested again
Brampton man with 5 lifetime driving prohibitions arrested again

A man from Brampton and a prolific offender with five lifetime driving prohibitions was arrested again, Peel Regional Police said. Authorities noted that 41-year-old Nirmal Singh of Brampton has been...

5m ago

Motorcyclist critically injured in Etobicoke crash
Motorcyclist critically injured in Etobicoke crash

A man in his 40s has been seriously injured in a crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck in Etobicoke. Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Martin Grove Road and Eglinton Avenue...

1h ago

Top Stories

Video shows daytime jewellery store robbery in Toronto, 3 men arrested
Video shows daytime jewellery store robbery in Toronto, 3 men arrested

Three men were arrested and charged after a video was shared showing multiple suspects involved in a daytime jewellery store robbery in the Danforth, Toronto police said. Authorities were called to...

42m ago

Health and safety allegations at forefront as airline catering workers strike continues
Health and safety allegations at forefront as airline catering workers strike continues

Airline catering workers at Toronto Pearson airport remain on strike, and now serious health and safety allegations are being made against their replacements. Teamsters Local Union 647, which represents...

2h ago

Brampton man with 5 lifetime driving prohibitions arrested again
Brampton man with 5 lifetime driving prohibitions arrested again

A man from Brampton and a prolific offender with five lifetime driving prohibitions was arrested again, Peel Regional Police said. Authorities noted that 41-year-old Nirmal Singh of Brampton has been...

5m ago

Motorcyclist critically injured in Etobicoke crash
Motorcyclist critically injured in Etobicoke crash

A man in his 40s has been seriously injured in a crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck in Etobicoke. Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Martin Grove Road and Eglinton Avenue...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

25:27
Full one-on-one interview with Umar Zameer
Full one-on-one interview with Umar Zameer

Faiza Amin sits down with Umar Zameer and his wife, Aaida Shaikh, to hear about what life has been like in the three years leading up to his acquittal in the death of Const. Jeffrey Northrup.

13h ago

7:47
Last three years described as 'terrible' and 'a rollercoaster' for Umar Zameer
Last three years described as 'terrible' and 'a rollercoaster' for Umar Zameer

In a one-on-one interview, Umar Zameer and his wife speak to Faiza Amin about the last three years awaiting trial and how life has been since the not guilty verdict.

13h ago

2:34
Toronto police offer $1M in rewards to track down Canada's top 25 most wanted fugitives
Toronto police offer $1M in rewards to track down Canada's top 25 most wanted fugitives

Police are issuing rewards up to $1 million for information that could lead up to the arrests of Canada's most wanted fugitives. Shauna Hunt reports from the police headquarters.

20h ago

2:17
Turtle hatchlings at risk in High Park
Turtle hatchlings at risk in High Park

As thousands of visitors head to High Park to see the cherry blossoms they are being urged to look down on the grassy hills. Videographer Audra Brown with what is being done to save at risk turtle nests across the park.

4:34
Toronto Police Chief requests OPP review following concerns of officer collusion
Toronto Police Chief requests OPP review following concerns of officer collusion

Chief Myron Demkiw has requested that the OPP conduct an independent review following comments made by the judge in the Zameer trial. Erica Natividad reports.

More Videos