Suspect sought after assault at East York home

Toronto police have named a suspect accused of assaulting and choking a victim at a home in East York.

Investigators say it happened at around 1:25 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23, at a residence in the Barrington and Lumsden avenues area.

The suspect, identified as Wayne Blackwood, 34, of no fixed residence, is accused of attending the home and attacking the victim before fleeing on a black e-scooter.

The victim suffered minor injuries.

Blackwood is wanted for assault, choking, utter threats and mischief.

He’s described as five foot eight, with a medium build.