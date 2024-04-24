Video shows daytime jewellery store robbery in Toronto, 3 men arrested

robbery
Toronto police say three men were arrested in connection to a daytime jewellery store robbery in the Danforth this week. Photo: TPS.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted April 24, 2024 8:37 am.

Last Updated April 24, 2024 8:51 am.

Three men were arrested and charged after a video was shared showing multiple suspects involved in a daytime jewellery store robbery in the Danforth, Toronto police said.

Authorities were called to the Danforth Avenue and Pape Avenue area on Monday.

It’s alleged that five male suspects travelling in a stolen vehicle attended a jewellery store in the area. The suspects entered wearing masks to disguise their identities and produced hammers and pepper spray.

Surveillance video shows the suspects smashing glass display cases before escaping with jewellery. They fled the area in the stolen vehicle.

No physical injuries were reported.

Officers responded and located some of the suspects nearby. Following a foot pursuit, three suspects were taken into custody.

Officers recovered the stolen vehicle, a can of pepper spray, some of the stolen jewellery and other items.

Three men from Toronto were identified as 26-year-old Jahvon Nurse, 19-year-old Malachi Holness, and 18-year-old Fils-Aime Clerge. The three men face the same criminal offences, including robbery with an offensive weapon, disguise with intent, and possession of property obtained by crime over.

The accused were scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

Toronto police shared surveillance footage of the robbery. (Photo: Toronto police)
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario to increase speed limits on some highways, including Hwy. 401 and Hwy. 403
Ontario to increase speed limits on some highways, including Hwy. 401 and Hwy. 403

The province will raise the speed limit on certain highways, including Highway 401 and Highway 403. Ontario's Minister of Transportation, Prabmeet Sarkaria, announced that as of July 12, the speed...

8m ago

Health and safety allegations at forefront as airline catering workers strike continues
Health and safety allegations at forefront as airline catering workers strike continues

Airline catering workers at Toronto Pearson airport remain on strike, and now serious health and safety allegations are being made against their replacements. Teamsters Local Union 647, which represents...

2h ago

Brampton man with 5 lifetime driving prohibitions arrested again
Brampton man with 5 lifetime driving prohibitions arrested again

A man from Brampton and a prolific offender with five lifetime driving prohibitions was arrested again, Peel Regional Police said. Authorities noted that 41-year-old Nirmal Singh of Brampton has been...

3m ago

Motorcyclist critically injured in Etobicoke crash
Motorcyclist critically injured in Etobicoke crash

A man in his 40s has been seriously injured in a crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck in Etobicoke. Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Martin Grove Road and Eglinton Avenue...

1h ago

Top Stories

Ontario to increase speed limits on some highways, including Hwy. 401 and Hwy. 403
Ontario to increase speed limits on some highways, including Hwy. 401 and Hwy. 403

The province will raise the speed limit on certain highways, including Highway 401 and Highway 403. Ontario's Minister of Transportation, Prabmeet Sarkaria, announced that as of July 12, the speed...

8m ago

Health and safety allegations at forefront as airline catering workers strike continues
Health and safety allegations at forefront as airline catering workers strike continues

Airline catering workers at Toronto Pearson airport remain on strike, and now serious health and safety allegations are being made against their replacements. Teamsters Local Union 647, which represents...

2h ago

Brampton man with 5 lifetime driving prohibitions arrested again
Brampton man with 5 lifetime driving prohibitions arrested again

A man from Brampton and a prolific offender with five lifetime driving prohibitions was arrested again, Peel Regional Police said. Authorities noted that 41-year-old Nirmal Singh of Brampton has been...

3m ago

Motorcyclist critically injured in Etobicoke crash
Motorcyclist critically injured in Etobicoke crash

A man in his 40s has been seriously injured in a crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck in Etobicoke. Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Martin Grove Road and Eglinton Avenue...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

25:27
Full one-on-one interview with Umar Zameer
Full one-on-one interview with Umar Zameer

Faiza Amin sits down with Umar Zameer and his wife, Aaida Shaikh, to hear about what life has been like in the three years leading up to his acquittal in the death of Const. Jeffrey Northrup.

13h ago

7:47
Last three years described as 'terrible' and 'a rollercoaster' for Umar Zameer
Last three years described as 'terrible' and 'a rollercoaster' for Umar Zameer

In a one-on-one interview, Umar Zameer and his wife speak to Faiza Amin about the last three years awaiting trial and how life has been since the not guilty verdict.

13h ago

2:34
Toronto police offer $1M in rewards to track down Canada's top 25 most wanted fugitives
Toronto police offer $1M in rewards to track down Canada's top 25 most wanted fugitives

Police are issuing rewards up to $1 million for information that could lead up to the arrests of Canada's most wanted fugitives. Shauna Hunt reports from the police headquarters.

20h ago

2:17
Turtle hatchlings at risk in High Park
Turtle hatchlings at risk in High Park

As thousands of visitors head to High Park to see the cherry blossoms they are being urged to look down on the grassy hills. Videographer Audra Brown with what is being done to save at risk turtle nests across the park.

4:34
Toronto Police Chief requests OPP review following concerns of officer collusion
Toronto Police Chief requests OPP review following concerns of officer collusion

Chief Myron Demkiw has requested that the OPP conduct an independent review following comments made by the judge in the Zameer trial. Erica Natividad reports.

More Videos