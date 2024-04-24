Video shows daytime jewellery store robbery in Toronto, 3 men arrested

Three men were arrested and charged after a video was shared showing multiple suspects involved in a daytime jewellery store robbery in the Danforth, Toronto police said.

Authorities were called to the Danforth Avenue and Pape Avenue area on Monday.

It’s alleged that five male suspects travelling in a stolen vehicle attended a jewellery store in the area. The suspects entered wearing masks to disguise their identities and produced hammers and pepper spray.

Surveillance video shows the suspects smashing glass display cases before escaping with jewellery. They fled the area in the stolen vehicle.

No physical injuries were reported.

Officers responded and located some of the suspects nearby. Following a foot pursuit, three suspects were taken into custody.

Officers recovered the stolen vehicle, a can of pepper spray, some of the stolen jewellery and other items.

Three men from Toronto were identified as 26-year-old Jahvon Nurse, 19-year-old Malachi Holness, and 18-year-old Fils-Aime Clerge. The three men face the same criminal offences, including robbery with an offensive weapon, disguise with intent, and possession of property obtained by crime over.

The accused were scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.