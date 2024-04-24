Poilievre will do ‘anything to win,’ must condemn Alex Jones endorsement: Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is flanked by Minister of Housing Sean Fraser, right, and Treasury Board President Anita Anand, left, during a press conference in Oakville, Ont., on Wednesday, April 24, 2024. Trudeau is ramping up his attacks on Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre as he promotes the government's federal budget. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 24, 2024 11:41 am.

Last Updated April 24, 2024 12:33 pm.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is ramping up his attacks on Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre as he promotes his government’s federal budget.

Polls suggest the Liberal messaging on the budget has yet to resonate — but Trudeau says it’s more of a plan than what Poilievre has put forward, other than trying to exploit public anxieties.

Trudeau was asked about Poilievre’s appearance alongside anti-carbon price activists waving expletive-laden flags bearing the prime minister’s name.

He says every leader has to decide how they are going to operate — and that his Conservative rival has welcomed the support of conspiracy theorists and extremists.

He pointed out that Poilievre has done nothing to reject the endorsement of notorious right-wing commentator Alex Jones.

Jones was ordered to pay nearly $1 billion in damages to the families of the victims of the deadly 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting, which he long portrayed as a hoax.

“This is the kind of man who’s saying Pierre Poilievre has the right ideas to bring the country towards the right, towards conspiracy theories, towards extremism, towards polarization,” Trudeau said.

“The fact that he continues to encourage the kind of divisive approaches to Canada that I don’t think Canadians want to see really shows that he will do anything to win, anything to torque up negativity and fear.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario to increase speed limits on some highways, including Hwy. 401 and Hwy. 403
Ontario to increase speed limits on some highways, including Hwy. 401 and Hwy. 403

The province will raise the speed limit on certain highways, including Highway 401 and Highway 403. Ontario's Minister of Transportation, Prabmeet Sarkaria, announced that as of July 12, the speed...

1h ago

Toronto under a frost advisory but temperatures could hit low 20s over the weekend
Toronto under a frost advisory but temperatures could hit low 20s over the weekend

Toronto is well into spring and the cherry blossoms are in peak bloom but the city is now under a frost advisory as the dreaded windchill is set to make a comeback Wednesday night. Environment Canada...

23m ago

Suspect sought after assault at East York home
Suspect sought after assault at East York home

Toronto police have named a suspect accused of assaulting and choking a victim at a home in East York. Investigators say it happened at around 1:25 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23, at a residence in the Barrington...

48m ago

Video shows daytime jewellery store robbery in Toronto, 3 men arrested
Video shows daytime jewellery store robbery in Toronto, 3 men arrested

Three men were arrested and charged after a video was shared showing multiple suspects involved in a daytime jewellery store robbery in the Danforth, Toronto police said. Authorities were called to...

1h ago

Top Stories

Ontario to increase speed limits on some highways, including Hwy. 401 and Hwy. 403
Ontario to increase speed limits on some highways, including Hwy. 401 and Hwy. 403

The province will raise the speed limit on certain highways, including Highway 401 and Highway 403. Ontario's Minister of Transportation, Prabmeet Sarkaria, announced that as of July 12, the speed...

1h ago

Toronto under a frost advisory but temperatures could hit low 20s over the weekend
Toronto under a frost advisory but temperatures could hit low 20s over the weekend

Toronto is well into spring and the cherry blossoms are in peak bloom but the city is now under a frost advisory as the dreaded windchill is set to make a comeback Wednesday night. Environment Canada...

23m ago

Suspect sought after assault at East York home
Suspect sought after assault at East York home

Toronto police have named a suspect accused of assaulting and choking a victim at a home in East York. Investigators say it happened at around 1:25 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23, at a residence in the Barrington...

48m ago

Video shows daytime jewellery store robbery in Toronto, 3 men arrested
Video shows daytime jewellery store robbery in Toronto, 3 men arrested

Three men were arrested and charged after a video was shared showing multiple suspects involved in a daytime jewellery store robbery in the Danforth, Toronto police said. Authorities were called to...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

25:27
Full one-on-one interview with Umar Zameer
Full one-on-one interview with Umar Zameer

Faiza Amin sits down with Umar Zameer and his wife, Aaida Shaikh, to hear about what life has been like in the three years leading up to his acquittal in the death of Const. Jeffrey Northrup.

16h ago

7:47
Last three years described as 'terrible' and 'a rollercoaster' for Umar Zameer
Last three years described as 'terrible' and 'a rollercoaster' for Umar Zameer

In a one-on-one interview, Umar Zameer and his wife speak to Faiza Amin about the last three years awaiting trial and how life has been since the not guilty verdict.

16h ago

2:34
Toronto police offer $1M in rewards to track down Canada's top 25 most wanted fugitives
Toronto police offer $1M in rewards to track down Canada's top 25 most wanted fugitives

Police are issuing rewards up to $1 million for information that could lead up to the arrests of Canada's most wanted fugitives. Shauna Hunt reports from the police headquarters.

23h ago

2:17
Turtle hatchlings at risk in High Park
Turtle hatchlings at risk in High Park

As thousands of visitors head to High Park to see the cherry blossoms they are being urged to look down on the grassy hills. Videographer Audra Brown with what is being done to save at risk turtle nests across the park.

4:34
Toronto Police Chief requests OPP review following concerns of officer collusion
Toronto Police Chief requests OPP review following concerns of officer collusion

Chief Myron Demkiw has requested that the OPP conduct an independent review following comments made by the judge in the Zameer trial. Erica Natividad reports.

More Videos