The Big Story

How secure is Canada’s Arctic?

Ships are framed by pieces of melting sea ice in Frobisher Bay in Iqaluit, Nvt., on July 31, 2019
Ships are framed by pieces of melting sea ice in Frobisher Bay in Iqaluit, Nvt., on July 31, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted April 25, 2024 7:16 am.

In today’s The Big Story podcast, recently the Department of National Defence announced a plan to pour billions of dollars into Northern security. And there’s no doubt that in a changing world the Arctic region has become more important, for Canada and our allies, as well as for our adversaries.

Andrea Charron is a professor and the director of the Centre for Defence and Security Studies at the University of Manitoba. “More and more you’re seeing talk about coordinating NORAD efforts and NATO efforts, because we have so many NATO allies that are also Arctic states,” says Charron.

So what does ‘security’ or sovereignty even mean when we’re discussing a huge swath of land that’s sparsely populated and lacking the infrastructure to change that? What does the National Defence plan to use that money for, exactly? And how will it work with northern Indigenous communities?

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify. You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto Pearson flight to Paris cancelled due to airline catering strike, union says
Toronto Pearson flight to Paris cancelled due to airline catering strike, union says

An Air Canada flight scheduled to leave Toronto Pearson airport for Paris was cancelled due to external labour disruptions caused by the ongoing airline food workers' strike. Over 300 passengers were...

1m ago

Man dies after being pushed from balcony in Toronto, suspects sought: police
Man dies after being pushed from balcony in Toronto, suspects sought: police

A man has died after police believe he was pushed from a balcony in downtown Toronto. Toronto police officers responded to the area of Church and Shuter streets just before midnight on Wednesday for...

3m ago

Invasive and toxic hammerhead worm is popping up in Ontario, GTA. What you need to know
Invasive and toxic hammerhead worm is popping up in Ontario, GTA. What you need to know

An invasive and toxic worm that can grow up to three feet long has made its way to Ontario, and with sightings across the GTA becoming more prevalent, gardeners and pet owners are being warned about its...

2h ago

Toronto to unveil 'new and enhanced' sidewalk garbage bins
Toronto to unveil 'new and enhanced' sidewalk garbage bins

Toronto officials are set to provide an update to the controversial sidewalk garbage bins which has drawn the ire of councillors and residents. Mayor Olivia Chow and Deputy Mayor Mike Colle will be...

11h ago

Top Stories

Toronto Pearson flight to Paris cancelled due to airline catering strike, union says
Toronto Pearson flight to Paris cancelled due to airline catering strike, union says

An Air Canada flight scheduled to leave Toronto Pearson airport for Paris was cancelled due to external labour disruptions caused by the ongoing airline food workers' strike. Over 300 passengers were...

1m ago

Man dies after being pushed from balcony in Toronto, suspects sought: police
Man dies after being pushed from balcony in Toronto, suspects sought: police

A man has died after police believe he was pushed from a balcony in downtown Toronto. Toronto police officers responded to the area of Church and Shuter streets just before midnight on Wednesday for...

3m ago

Invasive and toxic hammerhead worm is popping up in Ontario, GTA. What you need to know
Invasive and toxic hammerhead worm is popping up in Ontario, GTA. What you need to know

An invasive and toxic worm that can grow up to three feet long has made its way to Ontario, and with sightings across the GTA becoming more prevalent, gardeners and pet owners are being warned about its...

2h ago

Toronto to unveil 'new and enhanced' sidewalk garbage bins
Toronto to unveil 'new and enhanced' sidewalk garbage bins

Toronto officials are set to provide an update to the controversial sidewalk garbage bins which has drawn the ire of councillors and residents. Mayor Olivia Chow and Deputy Mayor Mike Colle will be...

11h ago

Most Watched Today

1:59
Airline catering workers strike continues into it’s second week
Airline catering workers strike continues into it’s second week

About 800 workers at Gate Gourmet remain on strike and now the union is alleging mishandling of food by replacement workers. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

8h ago

2:24
Get ready for gridlock on the westbound 401
Get ready for gridlock on the westbound 401

Long-term lane reductions are about to impact drivers on the westbound 401. Shauna Hunt with the construction plans.

14h ago

3:01
An invasive worm warning as spring starts
An invasive worm warning as spring starts

Gardeners are being reminded to wear gloves while digging in the yard this year as an invasive worm armed with an irritating toxin spreads in Ontario. David Zura explains.

13h ago

2:35
Beloved Toronto patio at risk of closing over licensing dispute
Beloved Toronto patio at risk of closing over licensing dispute

A fight to keep the lights on at a beloved Toronto patio is threatening to turn the restaurant’s lights off, for good. Caryn Ceolin with why a patio the City already approved years ago is now at risk of closing.

14h ago

2:25
Ontario raising speed limits on some highways
Ontario raising speed limits on some highways

The Ford government is set to increase the speed limit on hundreds of kilometres of its highway network, including large portions of the 401. Brandon Rowe reports.

14h ago

More Videos