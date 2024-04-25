Homicide unit investigating after man found dead at Scarborough apartment building

Toronto police say the homicide unit is investigating after a man was found dead Wednesday at an apartment building in the city’s east end.

Emergency crews first received a call for a medical complaint at a building on Lawrence Avenue East near Morningside Avenue just after 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police say they were alerted by paramedics of a deceased person inside an apartment. It was reported that someone entered the unit and found the man dead inside.

In an updated post on X Thursday, police say this is now considered a homicide.

The circumstances surrounding the death are not known.