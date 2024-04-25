Peter McCallion pulls out of Mississauga mayor’s race, throws support behind Parrish

Mississauga councillor Peter McCallion.
Mississauga councillor Peter McCallion. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted April 25, 2024 8:38 pm.

The name McCallion will not be on the ballot for consideration as the next mayor of Mississauga.

Peter McCallion announced Thursday he is pulling out of the mayoral race and throwing his support behind Carolyn Parrish.

“In light of recent polls, I have decided to withdraw my candidacy for Mayor and seek other ways to perform civic duties in my mother’s honour,” McCallion said in a statement.

Peter McCallion is the son of the late Hazel McCallion who spent 36 years as the mayor of Mississauga until she retired in 2014 at 94.

“Carolyn’s strong convictions for the residents of Mississauga and no-nonsense approach to politics is reinforced by her willingness to save taxpayers the costs of yet another byelection by stepping down from Ward Councillor to run for mayor,” said McCallion, who only last month was calling for Parrish to give back the severance she received when she resigned her council seat.

His decision also comes just days after he publicly announced his intention to bring an NHL team to the city if he were to be elected mayor.

McCallion’s decision to withdraw comes one day before the Friday deadline for candidates to officially enter the race for mayor.

There are currently 21 candidates on the mayoral ballot for the June 10 byelection, which was called after Bonnie Crombie resigned last January after winning the leadership of the Ontario Liberal Party.

