Police search for hit-and-run driver after woman struck in south Etobicoke

Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle that fled the scene of a crash in south Etobicoke on Saturday night.

Investigators say a woman was struck by a vehicle in the Kipling and Horner avenues area just after 7:30 p.m.

The woman was taken to a trauma centre with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the vehicle failed to remain at the scene. There was no immediate description.

Eyewitnesses tell CityNews the incident took place in the parking lot of a plaza and appeared to be intentional. Police have not confirmed those reports.