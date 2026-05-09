Police search for hit-and-run driver after woman struck in south Etobicoke
Posted May 9, 2026 8:21 pm.
Last Updated May 9, 2026 9:16 pm.
Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle that fled the scene of a crash in south Etobicoke on Saturday night.
Investigators say a woman was struck by a vehicle in the Kipling and Horner avenues area just after 7:30 p.m.
The woman was taken to a trauma centre with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
Police say the vehicle failed to remain at the scene. There was no immediate description.
Eyewitnesses tell CityNews the incident took place in the parking lot of a plaza and appeared to be intentional. Police have not confirmed those reports.