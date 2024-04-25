Toronto unveils new sidewalk garbage bins, more than 1,000 to be installed across the city

The new enhanced design of the Toronto garbage bins are revealed
The new enhanced design of the Toronto garbage bins are revealed on April 25, 2024. CITYNEWS

By Meredith Bond

Posted April 25, 2024 12:54 pm.

Toronto has unveiled its new design for sidewalk garbage bins after years of complaints from residents and city councillors.

The modifications are set to improve the durability and functionality of the garbage bins and include a wider opening that reduces likelihood of items getting stuck, a stronger self-closing hinge and adjustments to the locking mechanism.

The City said the enhancements were tested and monitored on for downtown bins between December 2023 and January 2024. Four additional bins will be installed later this week with more than 1,000 expected to be installed in high-density areas by the end of the year.

The majority of those installed will replace older model bins.

There will also be a bin sensor pilot project being conducted on approximately 250 of the street litter bins that will test the fullness of the bins and relay when they are at or near capacity so that a collection can be scheduled.

Additional staff will also be hired to inspect the garbage bins, and report overflowing and maintenance issues for a period of six months to recommend optimal collection frequency.

Currently, the city’s litter operations run 20 hours every day with more than 50,000 collections per week. Astral Out of Home, the city’s service provider responsible for repairing broken bins, say they are committed to completing weekly inspections of 11,000 bins, twice-weekly in high-density areas.

The litter bins have had a checkered past since Astral was awarded a 20-year contract by the City in 2007 to create, install and maintain more than 25,000 pieces of street furniture, including transit shelters, benches, automatic public toilets and public garbage bins.

However, since their introduction, complaints followed about broken doors and hinges that wouldn’t shut and overflowing garbage spilling onto the sidewalks and streets.

