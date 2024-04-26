Aamjiwnaang First Nation declares state of emergency over industry benzene leak

Aamjiwnaang First Nation is declaring a state of emergency over a benzene leak linked to a neighbouring petrochemical facility.A sign for the Aamjiwnaang First Nation Resource Centre is shown in Sarnia, Ont., on April 21, 2007. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Craig Glover

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 26, 2024 11:22 am.

Last Updated April 26, 2024 11:26 am.

OTTAWA — Aamjiwnaang First Nation is declaring a state of emergency over a benzene leak linked to a neighbouring petrochemical facility.

The community near Sarnia, Ont., which is surrounded by industrial facilities, raised the alarm last week as citizens fell ill and closed its offices to limit exposure to the cancer-causing substance.

Leaders from the First Nation and international environment advocates also wrote to the federal environment minister on Thursday asking him to take immediate steps to ensure the Ineos Styrolution plant remains closed until Aamjiwnaang deems it safe to reopen.

The plant began a shutdown on April 20, two days after a provincial compliance order demanded the company take steps to fix the benzene pollution problem.

The company described the shutdown in one media report as temporary, calling the health and safety of staff and the community “paramount,” adding the plant would reopen once a “mechanical issue” was addressed.

Janelle Nahmabin, an elected councillor with the First Nation, says high levels of benzene have thrown the community into peril with no end in sight.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 26, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Boy, 11, in critical condition after being hit by transport truck in Rexdale
Boy, 11, in critical condition after being hit by transport truck in Rexdale

An 11-year-old boy has been rushed to a trauma centre and is in critical condition after being hit by a transport truck. Toronto police were called to the Albion Road and Elmhurst Drive area in Rexdale...

updated

45m ago

Portion of Line 2 subway service to be impacted for days following fire at Islington Station
Portion of Line 2 subway service to be impacted for days following fire at Islington Station

Subway riders in Etobicoke may be in for a messy few days as repairs due to a fire are expected to continue over the weekend. Service between Jane and Kipling stations on Line 2, the Bloor-Danforth...

updated

1h ago

OPP reviewing actions of officer who provided protester with security info of Prime Minister
OPP reviewing actions of officer who provided protester with security info of Prime Minister

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is reviewing the actions of one of their officers who gave security information about Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to a protester and expressed his support for the demonstrators. In...

2m ago

1 suspect arrested, 3 others sought in Markham shooting
1 suspect arrested, 3 others sought in Markham shooting

York Regional Police have arrested one suspect and are searching for three others in connection with a shooting in Markham in March. Around 3:45 a.m. on March 10, officers were called to a plaza in...

38m ago

Top Stories

Boy, 11, in critical condition after being hit by transport truck in Rexdale
Boy, 11, in critical condition after being hit by transport truck in Rexdale

An 11-year-old boy has been rushed to a trauma centre and is in critical condition after being hit by a transport truck. Toronto police were called to the Albion Road and Elmhurst Drive area in Rexdale...

updated

45m ago

Portion of Line 2 subway service to be impacted for days following fire at Islington Station
Portion of Line 2 subway service to be impacted for days following fire at Islington Station

Subway riders in Etobicoke may be in for a messy few days as repairs due to a fire are expected to continue over the weekend. Service between Jane and Kipling stations on Line 2, the Bloor-Danforth...

updated

1h ago

OPP reviewing actions of officer who provided protester with security info of Prime Minister
OPP reviewing actions of officer who provided protester with security info of Prime Minister

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is reviewing the actions of one of their officers who gave security information about Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to a protester and expressed his support for the demonstrators. In...

2m ago

1 suspect arrested, 3 others sought in Markham shooting
1 suspect arrested, 3 others sought in Markham shooting

York Regional Police have arrested one suspect and are searching for three others in connection with a shooting in Markham in March. Around 3:45 a.m. on March 10, officers were called to a plaza in...

38m ago

Most Watched Today

2:21
City ramps up rules for dangerous dogs
City ramps up rules for dangerous dogs

Toronto is ramping up measures for the 373 dogs deemed dangerous across the city, including new signage and a public database. Michelle Mackey reports.

15h ago

2:31
Police believe fatal fall from downtown balcony was murder
Police believe fatal fall from downtown balcony was murder

One man is dead after being pushed off a balcony in downtown Toronto. Shauna Hunt hears from witnesses and gets the latest from police on the investigation.

16h ago

2:29
Cool but sunny Friday before weekend rain
Cool but sunny Friday before weekend rain

Potential morning frost will give way to a sun-filled Friday before rain moves in to start the weekend. Temperatures are expected to reach the low to mid 20s by the end of the weekend.

17h ago

2:03
Man dead after violent home invasion at Etobicoke townhouse
Man dead after violent home invasion at Etobicoke townhouse

A man in his 30s has been killed in what investigators say was a violent home invasion that turned deadly. Jazan Grewal reports.

13h ago

2:33
MPP Sarah Jama asked to leave Ontario legislature for wearing keffiyeh
MPP Sarah Jama asked to leave Ontario legislature for wearing keffiyeh

Independent MPP Sarah Jama openly defied a keffiyeh ban in the Ontario legislature. As Tina Yazdani reports, she was asked to leave the chambers but refused, prompting a heated debate.

17h ago

More Videos