OPP reviewing actions of officer who provided protester with security info of Prime Minister

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is reviewing the actions of one of their officers who gave security information about Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to a protester and expressed his support for the demonstrators.

In a video that has surfaced online, an officer tells the protester which route Trudeau’s motorcade is taking and agrees with the protestor’s comments describing the federal government’s bail policies as “catch and release.”

The incident happened on Wednesday, April 25, in Alliston, Ont., where Trudeau spoke alongside Premier Doug Ford to announce a project to build Honda’s electric vehicle battery plant.

“Can you do me a favour? I am on board with you guys, just no profanity,” the officer tells the protester.

In a statement, the OPP says it is aware of the video circulating online, noting that it raises concerns about professionalism and depicts opinions not in line with the force’s values.

“The OPP respects everyone’s right to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly. OPP also recognizes the rights of the general public, local residents and elected officials to a safe environment,” the statement reads.

“The OPP wants to assure the public that this matter is being taken seriously and is currently under review.”

Trudeau touched on the OPP investigation, saying he will let the review play out.

“I emphasize and understand the right to protest is really important,” Trudeau said. “In a democracy, your freedom to disagree with the government is something we perhaps take for granted here in Canada.”

Trudeau added that politicians must be careful not to “feed into divisions amongst Canadians.”

“Anyone who wants to be Prime Minister of this country needs to be clear with Canadians about whose votes he wants and who he stands with,” Trudeau said. “If Pierre Poilievre wanted to be a responsible leader, this is what he should say. ‘I reject categorically the endorsement and the support of Diagolon and of Alex Jones.'”

Diagolon is a Canadian alt-right organization conceived by podcaster Jeremy MacKenzie.