Fake Viagra pills seized from Scarborough convenience store

Health Canada says it has seized counterfeit Viagra from a Scarborough convenience store.

The public health agency says the fake pills, along with several other unauthorized sexual enhancement products, were confiscated from a Jug City store at 96 Dearham Wood, near Morningside Avenue and Guildwood Parkway.

Officials say the fake Viagra was being sold in individual blister packs with no other packaging and contained an expiry date in an incorrect format as well as no lot number on the blister pack.

There was no indication of when the seizure took place or how much of the fake product was confiscated from the store or if any charges have been laid.

“Selling counterfeit health products is illegal,” the agency said in a statement. “Counterfeit drugs are made to look like authentic products, but they are not the same and they may not contain the drug at all. They can pose serious health risks if they contain a higher dosage than shown on the label, and could contain contaminants and hidden ingredients.”

Health Canada adds that even though the counterfeit product says it contains the prescription drug sildenafil, there could also be a higher dosage than shown on the label, and the product could contain contaminants and hidden ingredients.

Anyone who may have purchased the counterfeit product is asked to stop using it and they should conact their health care provider if they have any health concerns.