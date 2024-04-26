FEC fines ex-Congressman Rodney Davis $43,475 for campaign finance violations

FILE - U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Ill., right, speaks during a House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure on Capitol Hill in Washington, May 18, 2022. The Federal Election Commission has fined the campaign fund of former Illinois Congressman Davis and its treasurer $43,475 for failing to refund excess contributions in a timely manner. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By John O'connor, The Associated Press

Posted April 26, 2024 6:22 pm.

Last Updated April 26, 2024 6:56 pm.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Federal Election Commission has fined the campaign fund of a former Illinois congressman $43,475 for failing to refund excess contributions in a timely manner.

A letter from the FEC this month reports the fine against Republican Rodney Davis’ campaign committee, Rodney for Congress, and its treasurer, Thomas Charles Datwyler.

The violations occurred during the 2021-2022 election cycle. Federal campaign finance law prohibits contributions of more than $2,900 per cycle from an individual or single-candidate political committee and $5,000 per election from a multicandidate committee. Excess contributions must be refunded or redesignated within 60 days.

In a negotiated settlement with Davis’ committee and Datwyler, the FEC found that one contribution of $3,625 and general election contributions of $479,784 were not properly redistributed within 60 days, resulting in the fine. Davis was not eligible for the larger amount because he was not on the 2022 general election ballot.

A call to a telephone number associated with Davis went unanswered. A phone message was left for Datwyler.

The FEC noted that the committee disclosed refunds of excessive contributions on quarterly and year-end reports for 2022 and in January 2024 filed paperwork disclosing the refunds that were part of the negotiated settlement.

Davis, a 54-year-old Taylorville resident, served five terms in Congress. After the 2020 congressional redistricting controlled by Democrats in the Illinois General Assembly, Davis was pushed into a district with conservative Republican Mary Miller, who beat Davis in the 2022 GOP primary with more than 57% of the vote.

Davis’ committee told the FEC it would dissolve upon resolving the matter. The fine is payable by July 18.

John O’connor, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Innisfil crash closes section of Highway 400
Innisfil crash closes section of Highway 400

A crash in Innisfil on Friday has closed a section of Highway 400 in both directions. Ontario Provincial Police say the roadway is closed between Highway 89 and County Road 88 in Cookstown. CityNews...

30m ago

TTC says west end subway service suspended all weekend and possibly into next week
TTC says west end subway service suspended all weekend and possibly into next week

The TTC says subway service between Kipling and Jane stations will remain closed all weekend and the service suspension could spill into the start of next week. Service on the west end of the Bloor-Danforth...

38m ago

Man jumps on TTC tracks at Sherbourne station fleeing from police after allegedly assaulting a woman
Man jumps on TTC tracks at Sherbourne station fleeing from police after allegedly assaulting a woman

A male suspect has been taken to hospital after jumping onto the subway tracks at Sherbourne station while allegedly fleeing from police. Police were called to the station around 12 p.m. on Friday...

3h ago

Three strikes and you’re out? Victim of multiple vehicle thefts calls foul on insurance industry
Three strikes and you’re out? Victim of multiple vehicle thefts calls foul on insurance industry

As the number of vehicle thefts continue to skyrocket across the GTA, so do insurance rates for some victims. One man, who’s been victimized multiple times but was able to recover his vehicle in...

Speakers Corner

3h ago

Top Stories

Innisfil crash closes section of Highway 400
Innisfil crash closes section of Highway 400

A crash in Innisfil on Friday has closed a section of Highway 400 in both directions. Ontario Provincial Police say the roadway is closed between Highway 89 and County Road 88 in Cookstown. CityNews...

30m ago

TTC says west end subway service suspended all weekend and possibly into next week
TTC says west end subway service suspended all weekend and possibly into next week

The TTC says subway service between Kipling and Jane stations will remain closed all weekend and the service suspension could spill into the start of next week. Service on the west end of the Bloor-Danforth...

38m ago

Man jumps on TTC tracks at Sherbourne station fleeing from police after allegedly assaulting a woman
Man jumps on TTC tracks at Sherbourne station fleeing from police after allegedly assaulting a woman

A male suspect has been taken to hospital after jumping onto the subway tracks at Sherbourne station while allegedly fleeing from police. Police were called to the station around 12 p.m. on Friday...

3h ago

Three strikes and you’re out? Victim of multiple vehicle thefts calls foul on insurance industry
Three strikes and you’re out? Victim of multiple vehicle thefts calls foul on insurance industry

As the number of vehicle thefts continue to skyrocket across the GTA, so do insurance rates for some victims. One man, who’s been victimized multiple times but was able to recover his vehicle in...

Speakers Corner

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:31
Police believe fatal fall from downtown balcony was murder
Police believe fatal fall from downtown balcony was murder

One man is dead after being pushed off a balcony in downtown Toronto. Shauna Hunt hears from witnesses and gets the latest from police on the investigation.

2:29
Cool but sunny Friday before weekend rain
Cool but sunny Friday before weekend rain

Potential morning frost will give way to a sun-filled Friday before rain moves in to start the weekend. Temperatures are expected to reach the low to mid 20s by the end of the weekend.

2:03
Man dead after violent home invasion at Etobicoke townhouse
Man dead after violent home invasion at Etobicoke townhouse

A man in his 30s has been killed in what investigators say was a violent home invasion that turned deadly. Jazan Grewal reports.

20h ago

2:33
MPP Sarah Jama asked to leave Ontario legislature for wearing keffiyeh
MPP Sarah Jama asked to leave Ontario legislature for wearing keffiyeh

Independent MPP Sarah Jama openly defied a keffiyeh ban in the Ontario legislature. As Tina Yazdani reports, she was asked to leave the chambers but refused, prompting a heated debate.

6:59
Best calls from legendary HNIC broadcaster Bob Cole
Best calls from legendary HNIC broadcaster Bob Cole

Bob Cole has worked in television since 1973 and been apart of some of the best moments in hockey history. Relive some of his best.

More Videos