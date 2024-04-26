Police officer charged with lying following ‘inappropriate’ relationship with member of the public

A Toronto police officer is facing charges following an investigation into his conduct involving a member of the public.

Investigators say in December 2020 Cst. Werton Maciel-Sampaio began an inappropriate personal relationship with another person during the course of his duties.

“In June 2023, the officer provided investigators with false, misleading or inaccurate information regarding a criminal investigation involving the individual he was having a personal relationship with,” police said in a statement released Friday.

The 39-year-old officer has been charged with two counts of attempting to obstruct justice and one count of perjury. He is scheduled to answer the charges in court in early June.

Cst. Maciel-Sampaio, a five-year member of the police force, is currently suspended with pay.