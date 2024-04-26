Two people fall on TTC tracks at Sherbourne station during altercation

Two people are being taken to hospital after falling on the tracks at Sherbourne station during an altercation.

Police were called to the station around 12:30 p.m. on Friday for reports of an investigation.

It was reported two people were having an altercation when both of them fell onto the tracks. Both are being taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

TTC Service on Line 2 has been suspended between St. George and Woodbine stations.

