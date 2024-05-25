1 person suffers serious injuries from stabbing outside Square One: police
Posted May 25, 2024 11:19 am.
A young male has suffered serious injuries after he was stabbed outside of a Mississauga mall on Friday night.
Peel police say a call was received at 10:52 p.m., after an altercation between two young people escalated to the point of one stabbing the other.
Police say the victim is a young person who was transported to a trauma centre with serious, non-life-threatening injuries, and say that he is in stable condition.
One young person has been arrested and charged with robbery.
The investigation is ongoing.