1 person suffers serious injuries from stabbing outside Square One: police

A young male has suffered serious injuries after he was stabbed outside of a Mississauga mall on Friday night.

Peel police say a call was received at 10:52 p.m., after an altercation between two young people escalated to the point of one stabbing the other.

Police say the victim is a young person who was transported to a trauma centre with serious, non-life-threatening injuries, and say that he is in stable condition.

One young person has been arrested and charged with robbery.

The investigation is ongoing.