Man wanted in sexual assault investigation in North York

Toronto police are looking to identify a man wanted in a sexual assault investigation that occurred in North York.

On May 5, at 12:30 p.m., police responded to a call for sexual assault in the Jane Street and Wilson Avenue area.

Reportedly, the suspect sexually assaulted a woman inside a retail business in the area, and then fled the area in a white SUV traveling westbound on Wilson Avenue.

The suspect is described as male, 6’0” with short black hair, and a short beard. He was wearing a short-sleeved white shirt and blue pyjama pants.