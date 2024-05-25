Man wanted in sexual assault investigation in North York

The suspect wanted for sexual assault in the Jane Street and Wilson Avenue area. (Photo: Toronto Police Service)
The suspect wanted for sexual assault in the Jane Street and Wilson Avenue area. (Photo: Toronto Police Service)

By Hayley McGoldrick

Posted May 25, 2024 1:12 pm.

Toronto police are looking to identify a man wanted in a sexual assault investigation that occurred in North York.

On May 5, at 12:30 p.m., police responded to a call for sexual assault in the Jane Street and Wilson Avenue area.

Reportedly, the suspect sexually assaulted a woman inside a retail business in the area, and then fled the area in a white SUV traveling westbound on Wilson Avenue.

The suspect is described as male, 6’0” with short black hair, and a short beard. He was wearing a short-sleeved white shirt and blue pyjama pants.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 man dead, 3 injured after flying wheel strikes bus on Toronto-bound QEW
1 man dead, 3 injured after flying wheel strikes bus on Toronto-bound QEW

One man is dead and three others are injured after a bus was struck by a loose wheel on the Queen Elizabeth Way in St. Catharines. Provincial police say just after 3:30 p.m. Friday a wheel from a passenger...

2h ago

1 person suffers serious injuries from stabbing outside Square One: police
1 person suffers serious injuries from stabbing outside Square One: police

A young male has suffered serious injuries after he was stabbed outside of a Mississauga mall on Friday night. Peel police say a call was received at 10:52 p.m., after an altercation between two young...

2h ago

Red Lobster Canada to ask Ontario court to recognize U.S. bankruptcy protection case
Red Lobster Canada to ask Ontario court to recognize U.S. bankruptcy protection case

A lawyer representing Red Lobster's Canadian operations says he will ask an Ontario court to recognize and enforce the restaurant chain's Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the U.S. In an email to The Canadian...

1h ago

Toronto woman's viral video shedding light on air travel accessibility concerns
Toronto woman's viral video shedding light on air travel accessibility concerns

A Toronto woman who was carried off of a plane down a steep flight of stairs in a broken aisle chair is sharing her story in hopes air travellers with accessibility needs never have to live through the...

14h ago

Top Stories

1 man dead, 3 injured after flying wheel strikes bus on Toronto-bound QEW
1 man dead, 3 injured after flying wheel strikes bus on Toronto-bound QEW

One man is dead and three others are injured after a bus was struck by a loose wheel on the Queen Elizabeth Way in St. Catharines. Provincial police say just after 3:30 p.m. Friday a wheel from a passenger...

2h ago

1 person suffers serious injuries from stabbing outside Square One: police
1 person suffers serious injuries from stabbing outside Square One: police

A young male has suffered serious injuries after he was stabbed outside of a Mississauga mall on Friday night. Peel police say a call was received at 10:52 p.m., after an altercation between two young...

2h ago

Red Lobster Canada to ask Ontario court to recognize U.S. bankruptcy protection case
Red Lobster Canada to ask Ontario court to recognize U.S. bankruptcy protection case

A lawyer representing Red Lobster's Canadian operations says he will ask an Ontario court to recognize and enforce the restaurant chain's Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the U.S. In an email to The Canadian...

1h ago

Toronto woman's viral video shedding light on air travel accessibility concerns
Toronto woman's viral video shedding light on air travel accessibility concerns

A Toronto woman who was carried off of a plane down a steep flight of stairs in a broken aisle chair is sharing her story in hopes air travellers with accessibility needs never have to live through the...

14h ago

Most Watched Today

0:51
1 dead, 3 seriously injured as flying wheel strikes coach bus on QEW
1 dead, 3 seriously injured as flying wheel strikes coach bus on QEW

One man is dead and three others are injured after a bus was struck by a loose wheel on the Toronto-bound Queen Elizabeth Way in St. Catharines.

13h ago

2:25
University of Toronto delivers trespass notice to pro-Palestinian encampment
University of Toronto delivers trespass notice to pro-Palestinian encampment

Pro-Palestinian protestors who have set up an encampment on the University of Toronto campus have been issued trespassing notices. As Jazan Grewal reports, demonstrators are not planning to leave despite a deadline to clear the occupation.

14h ago

2:16
Toronto woman’s viral video sheds light on air travel accessibility concerns
Toronto woman’s viral video sheds light on air travel accessibility concerns

A Toronto woman’s viral video is shedding light on accessibility concerns in air travel. Erica Natividad with the ordeal she describes as “terrifying” and the changes she wants to see.

15h ago

3:34
Ford government to spend millions to fast-track booze in corner stores
Ford government to spend millions to fast-track booze in corner stores

The Ford government will spend $225 million to fast-track its plan to get beer, wine & ready-made cocktails into corner stores. As Tina Yazdani reports, it marks a major change to the alcohol market in Ontario.

19h ago

3:39
Pro-Palestinian protesters call offer from U of T 'a farce'
Pro-Palestinian protesters call offer from U of T 'a farce'

Pro-Palestinian protesters are calling out U of T's latest offer. As Shauna Hunt reports, negotiations to end the three-week long encampment have come to a grinding halt.

23h ago

More Videos