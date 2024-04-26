Woman charged for striking police horse with flagpole during Toronto demonstration

Toronto mounted police
A Toronto police constable is seen riding a horse in the city's downtown core. Photo: Flickr.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted April 26, 2024 1:13 pm.

Last Updated April 26, 2024 1:18 pm.

A woman has been arrested and charged for allegedly striking a Toronto police horse with a flagpole during a demonstration in the city last month.

Authorities were on scene of the demonstration on March 30 in the Gerrard Street East and Parliament Street area in Toronto’s Cabbagetown neighbourhood.

Police said a woman attended the demonstration when she intentionally used a flagpole to strike a Toronto police horse and then fled the area.

The horse was not injured.

On Tuesday, investigators arrested 61-year-old Maryam Alnazer of Mississauga. She faces multiple charges, including obstructing a peace officer, assaulting a peace officer, two counts of assault with a weapon and weapons dangerous.

She’s scheduled to appear in court on June 3.

This was the same demonstration at which pro-Palestinian demonstrators accused officers of using excessive force “without warning,” an allegation firmly rejected by Toronto police.

Three people were arrested and charged during the event, including one woman accused of assaulting an officer, another who allegedly threw horse manure at police, and a man who was charged with stunt driving after driving a truck with people in the bed of the vehicle.

With files from John Marchesan of CityNews

Top Stories

OPP reviewing actions of officer who provided protester with security info of Prime Minister
OPP reviewing actions of officer who provided protester with security info of Prime Minister

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is reviewing the actions of one of their officers who gave security information about Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to a protester and expressed his support for the demonstrators. In...

1h ago

Two people fall on TTC tracks at Sherbourne station during altercation
Two people fall on TTC tracks at Sherbourne station during altercation

Two people are being taken to hospital after falling on the tracks at Sherbourne station during an altercation. Police were called to the station around 12:30 p.m. on Friday for reports of an investigation....

19m ago

King Charles to resume public duties next week after cancer treatment: palace
King Charles to resume public duties next week after cancer treatment: palace

King Charles III will resume his public duties next week following treatment for cancer, Buckingham Palace announced Friday. Charles took a break from public appearances almost three months ago to focus...

2m ago

Boy, 11, in critical condition after being hit by transport truck in Rexdale
Boy, 11, in critical condition after being hit by transport truck in Rexdale

An 11-year-old boy has been rushed to a trauma centre and is in critical condition after being hit by a transport truck. Toronto police were called to the Albion Road and Elmhurst Drive area in Rexdale...

10m ago

