Woman charged for striking police horse with flagpole during Toronto demonstration

A woman has been arrested and charged for allegedly striking a Toronto police horse with a flagpole during a demonstration in the city last month.

Authorities were on scene of the demonstration on March 30 in the Gerrard Street East and Parliament Street area in Toronto’s Cabbagetown neighbourhood.

Police said a woman attended the demonstration when she intentionally used a flagpole to strike a Toronto police horse and then fled the area.

The horse was not injured.

On Tuesday, investigators arrested 61-year-old Maryam Alnazer of Mississauga. She faces multiple charges, including obstructing a peace officer, assaulting a peace officer, two counts of assault with a weapon and weapons dangerous.

She’s scheduled to appear in court on June 3.

This was the same demonstration at which pro-Palestinian demonstrators accused officers of using excessive force “without warning,” an allegation firmly rejected by Toronto police.

Three people were arrested and charged during the event, including one woman accused of assaulting an officer, another who allegedly threw horse manure at police, and a man who was charged with stunt driving after driving a truck with people in the bed of the vehicle.

With files from John Marchesan of CityNews