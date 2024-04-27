20 Cambodian soldiers killed in ammunition explosion at a military base

By The Associated Press

Posted April 27, 2024 9:19 am.

Last Updated April 27, 2024 9:26 am.

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Twenty soldiers were killed and several others injured in an ammunition explosion at a base in the west of Cambodia on Saturday afternoon, Prime Minister Hun Manet said.

Hun Manet said in a Facebook post that he was “deeply shocked” when he received the news of the explosion at the base in Kampong Speu province.

It was not immediately clear what caused the explosion and Hun Manet did not say in his post on Facebook.

He offered condolences to the soldiers’ families and promised the government would pay for their funerals and provide compensation both to those killed and those injured.

Pictures from the scene showed a destroyed building still smoldering, and soldiers receiving treatment in a hospital.

Hun Manet, a graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, was promoted to be a four-star general shortly before he was elected to serve as prime minister, succeeding his autocratic father Hun Sen.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

TTC says west end subway service suspended all weekend and possibly into next week
TTC says west end subway service suspended all weekend and possibly into next week

The TTC says subway service between Kipling and Jane stations will remain closed all weekend and the service suspension could spill into the start of next week. Service on the west end of the Bloor-Danforth...

15h ago

1 arrested after pedestrian struck by vehicle in Vaughan: police
1 arrested after pedestrian struck by vehicle in Vaughan: police

One person has been arrested and another person has been transported to hospital after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Vaughan on Saturday morning. Emergency services responded to a call just...

18m ago

Driver transported to hospital after striking hydro pole in Scarborough
Driver transported to hospital after striking hydro pole in Scarborough

A driver has suffered non-life-threatening injuries after striking a hydro pole early Saturday morning in Scarborough. Police responded to a call of a single-vehicle collision at approximately 6:55...

12m ago

'The world is too messy for bureaucratic hurdles': Canada still bars Afghanistan aid
'The world is too messy for bureaucratic hurdles': Canada still bars Afghanistan aid

Ottawa has plans to finally stop blocking Canadian development aid to Afghanistan this year.

1h ago

Top Stories

TTC says west end subway service suspended all weekend and possibly into next week
TTC says west end subway service suspended all weekend and possibly into next week

The TTC says subway service between Kipling and Jane stations will remain closed all weekend and the service suspension could spill into the start of next week. Service on the west end of the Bloor-Danforth...

15h ago

1 arrested after pedestrian struck by vehicle in Vaughan: police
1 arrested after pedestrian struck by vehicle in Vaughan: police

One person has been arrested and another person has been transported to hospital after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Vaughan on Saturday morning. Emergency services responded to a call just...

18m ago

Driver transported to hospital after striking hydro pole in Scarborough
Driver transported to hospital after striking hydro pole in Scarborough

A driver has suffered non-life-threatening injuries after striking a hydro pole early Saturday morning in Scarborough. Police responded to a call of a single-vehicle collision at approximately 6:55...

12m ago

'The world is too messy for bureaucratic hurdles': Canada still bars Afghanistan aid
'The world is too messy for bureaucratic hurdles': Canada still bars Afghanistan aid

Ottawa has plans to finally stop blocking Canadian development aid to Afghanistan this year.

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:26
Subway shutdown continues between Kipling and Jane stations
Subway shutdown continues between Kipling and Jane stations

Subway service on the western portion of Line 2 continues to be impacted after a track fire earlier this week. Shauna Hunt reports shuttle busses are running, and service could be impacted through the weekend.

15h ago

2:24
1 in 5 report getting ill from unsafe food
1 in 5 report getting ill from unsafe food

1 in 5 Canadians polled, say they've gotten ill from eating food they believe was unsafe. The same study also finds over half of Canadians are willing to eat food near, or past the best before date.

16h ago

2:27
Etobicoke man goes above and beyond to recover stolen vehicle
Etobicoke man goes above and beyond to recover stolen vehicle

Mark Harrison’s vehicle has been stolen three times in the past year but he was able to get it back but despite his efforts he says he’s being punished by his insurance provider. Pat Taney reports.

18h ago

1:07
Fire repairs to affect subway service on portion of TTC's Line 2
Fire repairs to affect subway service on portion of TTC's Line 2

The TTC says fire repairs are expected to last for a few days and will impact a portion of Line 2 subway service this weekend. Shuttle buses are running for transit riders.
2:21
City ramps up rules for dangerous dogs
City ramps up rules for dangerous dogs

Toronto is ramping up measures for the 373 dogs deemed dangerous across the city, including new signage and a public database. Michelle Mackey reports.
More Videos