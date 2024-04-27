Driver transported to hospital after striking hydro pole in Scarborough

A driver has suffered non-life-threatening injuries after striking a hydro pole early Saturday morning in Scarborough.

Police responded to a call of a single-vehicle collision at approximately 6:55 a.m. in the Tapscott Road and McNicoll Avenue area.

The driver was initially stuck in the vehicle after hitting the pole, but was later reported out of the vehicle and transported to hospital via trauma run with non-life-threatening injuries.

Hydro has been notified, but there are no reported power outages in the area.

Northbound Tapscott Road is closed from Newgale Gate and there are delays in the area.