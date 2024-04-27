Man wanted for ‘multiple incidents’ of arson in Caledonia neighbourhood

Police are searching for a man after multiple incidents of arson were reported in the Caledonia neighbourhood.

Investigators say between April 16 and 27, someone approached parked vehicles on commercial properties in the area of Caledonia Road and Rogers Road. The suspect was seen pouring an accelerant on to the vehicles before setting them on fire and fleeing the scene.

The man is described as five-foot-seven to five-foot-eight with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a baseball cap, a dark sweatshirt, a green shirt, white shoes and carrying a red duffle bag.