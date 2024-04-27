Transit trips up among seniors since Montreal introduced free fare program, city says

A direction sign to the Metro subway,is seen in Montreal on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Montreal says public transit trips were up between 15 and 20 per cent among people age 65 and over in the six months after it made the service free for local seniors. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 27, 2024 3:36 pm.

Last Updated April 27, 2024 3:42 pm.

Montreal says public transit trips were up between 15 and 20 per cent among people age 65 and over in the six months after it made the service free for local seniors.

The program, which took effect on July 1 of last year, offers residents who are 65 or older free fare for transit trips within the city of Montreal and suburbs on Montreal Island.

The six-month results were released in a 2025 budget planning document the city published earlier this week.

Montreal also reports 47 per cent of eligible residents had signed up for the program by the end of 2023.

Among them is 74-year-old Huguette Bergeron, who says she would have been able to afford the regular $97 monthly transit fare but feels the program is helping seniors socialize and take fuller advantage of their city.

Robert Martin says he plans to register for the program when he turns 65 next year, and that as someone who has never owned a car, he expects it will enable him to become more mobile.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 27, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

William Nylander to make his playoff debut tonight in Game 4 against Boston
William Nylander to make his playoff debut tonight in Game 4 against Boston

William Nylander's introduction to the 2024 playoffs isn't the only lineup change the Toronto Maple Leafs will make heading into Saturday's pivotal Game 4 against the Boston Bruins. The trickle effect...

49m ago

1 dead from road rage incident sparking multi-vehicle crash on Highway 400
1 dead from road rage incident sparking multi-vehicle crash on Highway 400

A road rage incident that caused a multi-vehicle crash on Friday night on Highway 400 resulted in a 21-year-old man's death. Ontario Provincial Police responded to a call just after 5:30 p.m. for a...

1h ago

Suspect arrested after man falls from balcony and dies in downtown Toronto
Suspect arrested after man falls from balcony and dies in downtown Toronto

One person has been arrested and police are still looking for three persons of interest after a 38-year-old man fell from an eighth-floor balcony in downtown Toronto and was pronounced dead early Wednesday...

1h ago

Man injured, suspect fled stabbing in Scarborough
Man injured, suspect fled stabbing in Scarborough

Toronto police are looking for a suspect after a man was stabbed in Scarborough on Saturday afternoon. Toronto police were called to the area of Lawrence Avenue East and Galloway Road around 1:30 p.m....

39m ago

Top Stories

William Nylander to make his playoff debut tonight in Game 4 against Boston
William Nylander to make his playoff debut tonight in Game 4 against Boston

William Nylander's introduction to the 2024 playoffs isn't the only lineup change the Toronto Maple Leafs will make heading into Saturday's pivotal Game 4 against the Boston Bruins. The trickle effect...

49m ago

1 dead from road rage incident sparking multi-vehicle crash on Highway 400
1 dead from road rage incident sparking multi-vehicle crash on Highway 400

A road rage incident that caused a multi-vehicle crash on Friday night on Highway 400 resulted in a 21-year-old man's death. Ontario Provincial Police responded to a call just after 5:30 p.m. for a...

1h ago

Suspect arrested after man falls from balcony and dies in downtown Toronto
Suspect arrested after man falls from balcony and dies in downtown Toronto

One person has been arrested and police are still looking for three persons of interest after a 38-year-old man fell from an eighth-floor balcony in downtown Toronto and was pronounced dead early Wednesday...

1h ago

Man injured, suspect fled stabbing in Scarborough
Man injured, suspect fled stabbing in Scarborough

Toronto police are looking for a suspect after a man was stabbed in Scarborough on Saturday afternoon. Toronto police were called to the area of Lawrence Avenue East and Galloway Road around 1:30 p.m....

39m ago

Most Watched Today

2:26
Subway shutdown continues between Kipling and Jane stations
Subway shutdown continues between Kipling and Jane stations

Subway service on the western portion of Line 2 continues to be impacted after a track fire earlier this week. Shauna Hunt reports shuttle busses are running, and service could be impacted through the weekend.

22h ago

2:24
1 in 5 report getting ill from unsafe food
1 in 5 report getting ill from unsafe food

1 in 5 Canadians polled, say they've gotten ill from eating food they believe was unsafe. The same study also finds over half of Canadians are willing to eat food near, or past the best before date.

22h ago

2:27
Etobicoke man goes above and beyond to recover stolen vehicle
Etobicoke man goes above and beyond to recover stolen vehicle

Mark Harrison’s vehicle has been stolen three times in the past year but he was able to get it back but despite his efforts he says he’s being punished by his insurance provider. Pat Taney reports.
1:07
Fire repairs to affect subway service on portion of TTC's Line 2
Fire repairs to affect subway service on portion of TTC's Line 2

The TTC says fire repairs are expected to last for a few days and will impact a portion of Line 2 subway service this weekend. Shuttle buses are running for transit riders.
2:21
City ramps up rules for dangerous dogs
City ramps up rules for dangerous dogs

Toronto is ramping up measures for the 373 dogs deemed dangerous across the city, including new signage and a public database. Michelle Mackey reports.
More Videos