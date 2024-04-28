Quebec unveils $603 million five-year plan to protect French language

MONTREAL — Quebec is investing $603 million over the next five years to counter what its French-language minister describes as the decline of the French language in the province. 

Jean-François Roberge said today that the government’s nine priorities include better monitoring of language trends, boosting the French cultural offering, and improving students’ mastery of French. 

Several of the measures are linked to immigration, including increasing the percentage of economic immigrants that speak French and speeding up permanent residency for international students who graduate from francophone programs.

The strategy unveiled today includes 21 measures, some of which are already in place. 

Those include previously-announced commitments to raise tuition for out-of-province university students and imposing stronger French-language requirements for temporary workers and permanent immigrants from the economic stream.

Roberge says the vitality of French in Quebec is being challenged by a number of factors including the growing numbers of non-French-speaking immigrants, the domination of mainly-English digital platforms and the number of students attending English universities.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 28, 2024. 

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Ontario to limit cellphone usage, ban vaping in schools
Ontario to limit cellphone usage, ban vaping in schools

The Ontario government is limiting cell phone use in schools and banning vaping starting in the 2024-25 school year, announced on Sunday. Stephen Lecce, the province's Education Minister, along with...

breaking

2h ago

‘We need more tents’: Protesters hunker down at McGill encampment in solidarity with Gaza
‘We need more tents’: Protesters hunker down at McGill encampment in solidarity with Gaza

Montreal students at the McGill encampment in solidarity with Gaza gave every indication they don’t intend for their stay on the university grounds to be short lived. “Make plans to spend the day...

1h ago

79-year-old man dies after possible medical episode causes collision in Whitby: police
79-year-old man dies after possible medical episode causes collision in Whitby: police

Durham police say a medical episode is believed to be the cause of a collision in Whitby that resulted in the death of a 79-year-old man on Friday. At approximately 12:40 p.m., police responded to a...

47m ago

Suspect arrested after stabbing downtown Toronto
Suspect arrested after stabbing downtown Toronto

One person has been arrested after a stabbing that occurred downtown Toronto early Sunday morning. Police responded to a call just before 1:30 a.m. in the Queen Street West and Bay Street area for reports...

6h ago

