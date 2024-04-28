Subway service between Kipling and Islington stations resumes after late-week fire

A TTC subway car
A TTC subway car is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS/Nick Westoll

By John Marchesan

Posted April 28, 2024 9:16 pm.

There will be full subway service for the Monday morning commute along the west end of Line 2.

The TTC says service between Kipling and Islington stations was restored Sunday night, three days after a fire forced the suspension of service across five stations.

“We know the past few days have been frustrating. We appreciate your patience and again apologize for the inconvenience,” TTC officials said Sunday night.

A fire at track level near Islington Station just before 4 p.m. on April 25 suspended service on the Bloor-Danforth line between Islington and Jane stations. Officials say the fire damaged and melted together a number of cables necessary to operate trains safely along the line.

“Huge thanks to TTC crews who worked throughout the weekend to get full service back in time for the work week,” officials said. “They fully replaced/spliced more than 5,000 feet of signal and communication cable, in addition to the junction box that was destroyed in Thursday’s fire.”

The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

Top Stories

Toronto-area man missing, feared drowned on Lake Muskoka
Toronto-area man missing, feared drowned on Lake Muskoka

A Toronto-area man is missing and feared drowned in Gravenhurst. Provincial police and emergency services were called to an address on Muskoka Road 169 near Glen Echo Road just before 11:30 a.m. Sunday...

4h ago

Ontario to limit cellphone usage, ban vaping in schools
Ontario to limit cellphone usage, ban vaping in schools

The Ford government is limiting cell phone use in schools and banning vaping starting in the 2024-25 school year. Education minister Stephen Lecce announced the new measures at a morning news conference...

2h ago

Man sought in suspected hate-motivated incident in downtown Toronto
Man sought in suspected hate-motivated incident in downtown Toronto

Toronto police are looking for a man wanted in connection with a suspected hate-motivated investigation in downtown Toronto. Investigators say on March 14 a man began following another person in the...

29m ago

Invasive 'water fleas' continue decades-long spread across Ontario lakes
Invasive 'water fleas' continue decades-long spread across Ontario lakes

As the province finds itself facing down several new invasive species, we're being asked to watch out for an old one continuing to gain ground - or in this case water - across the province. The nearly...

1h ago

