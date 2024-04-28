Subway service between Kipling and Islington stations resumes after late-week fire

There will be full subway service for the Monday morning commute along the west end of Line 2.

The TTC says service between Kipling and Islington stations was restored Sunday night, three days after a fire forced the suspension of service across five stations.

“We know the past few days have been frustrating. We appreciate your patience and again apologize for the inconvenience,” TTC officials said Sunday night.

A fire at track level near Islington Station just before 4 p.m. on April 25 suspended service on the Bloor-Danforth line between Islington and Jane stations. Officials say the fire damaged and melted together a number of cables necessary to operate trains safely along the line.

“Huge thanks to TTC crews who worked throughout the weekend to get full service back in time for the work week,” officials said. “They fully replaced/spliced more than 5,000 feet of signal and communication cable, in addition to the junction box that was destroyed in Thursday’s fire.”

The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.