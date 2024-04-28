Aerial photos show wide devastation left by tornado in China’s Guangzhou

In this image taken from video and released by Douyin@Antique, storm clouds and strong wind are seen over the Baiyun district in the southern Chinese's city of Guangzhou on April 27, 2024. A tornado struck the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou on Saturday, killing some and damaging factory buildings, state media said. (Douyin@Antique via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted April 28, 2024 6:26 am.

Last Updated April 28, 2024 7:42 am.

BEIJING (AP) — Aerial photos posted by Chinese state media on Sunday showed the wide devastation of a part of the southern city of Guangzhou after a tornado swept through the day before, killing five people, injuring dozens others and damaging over a hundred buildings.

As businesses and residents began cleaning debris, the images showed block upon block of devastation in the hardest hit areas with a few clusters of buildings standing amid the destruction, a truck overturned on its side and cars crushed by rubble. Some buildings had their sheet metal roofs torn off.

The tornado, which knocked out power in the area, also injured 33 people on Saturday, officials said.

Guangzhou is the capital of Guangdong province and a manufacturing hub near Hong Kong. The tornado which struck during an afternoon thunderstorm that also brought hail damaged 141 factory buildings, according to authorities.

They said no homes were destroyed, though a news website under the Southern Media Group reported that some had broken windows.

The tornado hit several villages in Guangzhou’s Baiyun district. In one, packing material known as “pearl cotton” hung from buildings and trees, a report on the Southern Media website said. It blew into the compound of a nearby furniture company, where workers took shelter in a private home after the metal roof was ripped off their building, the news website reported.

Workers were rolling up the material to be carted away for disposal on Sunday.

The disaster hit one week after heavy rains and flooding killed at least four people in Guangdong province.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen visited Guangzhou during an official visit to China earlier in the month. The city, formerly known as Canton, also recently held the Canton Fair, a major export and import exhibition that draws buyers from around the world.

In September, two tornadoes killed 10 people in Jiangsu province in eastern China.

The Associated Press




Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

High stakes for both PCs and Liberals in upcoming Milton byelection
High stakes for both PCs and Liberals in upcoming Milton byelection

We're less than a week away from a pair of provincial byelections that could further set the tone for the next provincial election in two years time. Byelections will be held May 2 in Lambton-Kent-Middlesex,...

13h ago

Suspect arrested after stabbing downtown Toronto
Suspect arrested after stabbing downtown Toronto

One person has been arrested after a stabbing that occurred downtown Toronto early Sunday morning. Police responded to a call just before 1:30 a.m. in the Queen Street West and Bay Street area for reports...

40m ago

Man wanted for 'multiple incidents' of arson in Caledonia neighbourhood
Man wanted for 'multiple incidents' of arson in Caledonia neighbourhood

Police are searching for a man after multiple incidents of arson were reported in the Caledonia neighbourhood. Investigators say between April 16 and 27, someone approached parked vehicles on commercial...

9h ago

Marchand, Bruins put Maple Leafs on brink of elimination after Game 4 win
Marchand, Bruins put Maple Leafs on brink of elimination after Game 4 win

Brad Marchand became the Bruins' all-time leading playoff goal-scorer and added an assist as Boston suffocated the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-1 on Saturday to take a 3-1 lead in the teams' first-round playoff...

8h ago

Top Stories

High stakes for both PCs and Liberals in upcoming Milton byelection
High stakes for both PCs and Liberals in upcoming Milton byelection

We're less than a week away from a pair of provincial byelections that could further set the tone for the next provincial election in two years time. Byelections will be held May 2 in Lambton-Kent-Middlesex,...

13h ago

Suspect arrested after stabbing downtown Toronto
Suspect arrested after stabbing downtown Toronto

One person has been arrested after a stabbing that occurred downtown Toronto early Sunday morning. Police responded to a call just before 1:30 a.m. in the Queen Street West and Bay Street area for reports...

40m ago

Man wanted for 'multiple incidents' of arson in Caledonia neighbourhood
Man wanted for 'multiple incidents' of arson in Caledonia neighbourhood

Police are searching for a man after multiple incidents of arson were reported in the Caledonia neighbourhood. Investigators say between April 16 and 27, someone approached parked vehicles on commercial...

9h ago

Marchand, Bruins put Maple Leafs on brink of elimination after Game 4 win
Marchand, Bruins put Maple Leafs on brink of elimination after Game 4 win

Brad Marchand became the Bruins' all-time leading playoff goal-scorer and added an assist as Boston suffocated the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-1 on Saturday to take a 3-1 lead in the teams' first-round playoff...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

2:26
Subway shutdown continues between Kipling and Jane stations
Subway shutdown continues between Kipling and Jane stations

Subway service on the western portion of Line 2 continues to be impacted after a track fire earlier this week. Shauna Hunt reports shuttle busses are running, and service could be impacted through the weekend.
2:24
1 in 5 report getting ill from unsafe food
1 in 5 report getting ill from unsafe food

1 in 5 Canadians polled, say they've gotten ill from eating food they believe was unsafe. The same study also finds over half of Canadians are willing to eat food near, or past the best before date.

2:30
Canadian adults falling behind on vaccinations
Canadian adults falling behind on vaccinations

Canada has failed to meet all vaccination coverage goals for adults as per the 2023 national survey. During World Immunization Week, Dilshad Burman speaks to a family doctor about which vaccines adults are advised to take and why.

3:15
Education minister reveals new funding transparency tool for parents
Education minister reveals new funding transparency tool for parents

The Ford government is launching a new transparency tool it says will shine a light on how school boards are spending government dollars. Union leaders say this will do nothing to address chronic underfunding of the education system.
2:27
Etobicoke man goes above and beyond to recover stolen vehicle
Etobicoke man goes above and beyond to recover stolen vehicle

Mark Harrison’s vehicle has been stolen three times in the past year but he was able to get it back but despite his efforts he says he’s being punished by his insurance provider. Pat Taney reports.
More Videos