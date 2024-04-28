Toronto-area man missing, feared drowned on Lake Muskoka

Undated photo of Lake Muskoka.
Undated photo of Lake Muskoka. WIKIPEDIA

By John Marchesan

Posted April 28, 2024 5:26 pm.

A Toronto-area man is missing and feared drowned in Gravenhurst.

Provincial police and emergency services were called to an address on Muskoka Road 169 near Glen Echo Road just before 11:30 a.m. Sunday about a possible drowning on Lake Muskoka.

Police say a man, believed to be 25 to 30 years of age who was vising the area, took a kayak out onto Lake Muskoka near Taylor Island. He encountered difficulties which caused him to fall into the water and he failed to resurface.

The Bracebridge OPP marine unit along with the OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit are taking part in the search for the missing man.

