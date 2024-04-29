Maple Leafs hopeful Auston Matthews will be available for Game 5

Toronto Maple Leafs star centre Auston Matthews was not at practice Monday morning but head coach Sheldon Keefe is hopeful that he is available to play in a must-win Game 5 against the Boston Bruins.

Keefe said that Matthews’ status will be determined on Tuesday, and the centre will travel with the club to Boston.

Down by multiple goals at home in Game 4 and trailing in the first-round series, the team’s leading scorer and Rocket Richard Trophy winner did not return for the third period against the Bruins on Saturday night. The team later announced he was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Sheldon Keefe says Auston Matthews’ status for tomorrow is “yet to be determined”.



He will travel with the club. “Hopeful” he feels better.



“We’ll see what tomorrow brings.” — David Alter (@dalter) April 29, 2024

Matthews had 14:16 of ice time across the first two periods.

Keefe told reporters on Sunday that the illness that saw the centre pulled by doctors is “lingering.”

“Not one of those run-of-the-mill, everyday type of illnesses that sort of come and go,” said Keefe after on Sunday. “This one has lingered, and the effects have lingered and gotten worse when he’s getting on the ice and asserting himself.”

Keefe also didn’t reveal on Monday who his starting goaltender would be against the Bruins in Game 5. Ilya Samsonov was pulled from Game 4 after allowing three goals on 16 shots through two periods and was replaced by Joseph Woll to start the third.

The Maple Leafs lost 3-1 and now trail the series by the same margin. Game 5 in Boston is set for Tuesday night and can be seen on Sportsnet and Sportsnet+.