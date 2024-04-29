Maple Leafs hopeful Auston Matthews will be available for Game 5

Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews (34) celebrates his goal during second period NHL hockey action against the Detroit Red Wings, in Toronto, Saturday, April 13, 2024. Photo: Frank Gunn/THE CANADIAN PRESS.

By Sportsnet

Posted April 29, 2024 1:08 pm.

Toronto Maple Leafs star centre Auston Matthews was not at practice Monday morning but head coach Sheldon Keefe is hopeful that he is available to play in a must-win Game 5 against the Boston Bruins.

Keefe said that Matthews’ status will be determined on Tuesday, and the centre will travel with the club to Boston.

Down by multiple goals at home in Game 4 and trailing in the first-round series, the team’s leading scorer and Rocket Richard Trophy winner did not return for the third period against the Bruins on Saturday night. The team later announced he was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Matthews had 14:16 of ice time across the first two periods.

Keefe told reporters on Sunday that the illness that saw the centre pulled by doctors is “lingering.”

“Not one of those run-of-the-mill, everyday type of illnesses that sort of come and go,” said Keefe after on Sunday. “This one has lingered, and the effects have lingered and gotten worse when he’s getting on the ice and asserting himself.”

Keefe also didn’t reveal on Monday who his starting goaltender would be against the Bruins in Game 5. Ilya Samsonov was pulled from Game 4 after allowing three goals on 16 shots through two periods and was replaced by Joseph Woll to start the third.

The Maple Leafs lost 3-1 and now trail the series by the same margin. Game 5 in Boston is set for Tuesday night and can be seen on Sportsnet and Sportsnet+.

Top Stories

12 arrested in massive credit card fraud scheme, $4M lost: Toronto police
12 arrested in massive credit card fraud scheme, $4M lost: Toronto police

Twelve people have been arrested in a lengthy synthetic-identify fraud investigation involving credit accounts that exceed $4 million in lost funds, Toronto police announced. The results of Project...

2m ago

'Deeply unhappy' grocery shoppers plan to boycott Loblaw-owned stores in May
'Deeply unhappy' grocery shoppers plan to boycott Loblaw-owned stores in May

A boycott targeting Loblaw is gaining momentum online, with what could be thousands of shoppers taking their money elsewhere in May. It’s the latest sign of Canadians’ mounting frustration with the...

9h ago

HDSB investigating video of Oakville high school staff member calling student wearing keffiyeh a terrorist
HDSB investigating video of Oakville high school staff member calling student wearing keffiyeh a terrorist

The Halton District School Board (HDSB) has launched an internal investigation into a video circulating online that shows a staff member using what it says is "harmful, discriminatory, anti-Palestinian...

4h ago

3 persons of interest in murder investigation identified: Toronto police
3 persons of interest in murder investigation identified: Toronto police

Toronto police say they've now identified three persons of interest in the death of a 38-year-old man who fell from an eighth-floor balcony in downtown Toronto last week. Investigators were called to...

55m ago

