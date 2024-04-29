Majority of aspiring homeowners awaiting rate cuts before buying: BMO survey

A majority of Canadians aspiring to buy a home say they will push their plans to next year or later and wait for interest rates to drop, a survey shows. A new home is shown for sale in a housing development in Ottawa on Tuesday, July 14, 2020.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 29, 2024 12:12 pm.

Last Updated April 29, 2024 12:26 pm.

TORONTO — The majority of Canadians aspiring to buy a home say they will push their plans to next year or later to wait for interest rates to drop, a new survey shows. 

Bank of Montreal says 72 per cent of respondents hoping to buy a home will wait until borrowing costs fall — an increase of four per cent compared with last year.

While interest rate cuts are expected in the second half of the year, BMO Capital Markets senior economist Robert Kavcic says it is still a long way for rates to be low enough to restore affordability to recent norms. 

The survey, conducted by Ipsos from Feb. 28 to March 18, shows 85 per cent of respondents say they’re making real financial progress toward buying their first home but face financial anxiety.

Among the top concerns are unexpected expenses, climate considerations such as wildfires and the high costs of homeownership.

BMO’s Hassan Pirnia says despite the economic and market challenges, many young Canadians are preparing to embark on their homebuying journey and enter the real estate market for the first time.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 29, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:BMO)

The Canadian Press

12 arrested in massive credit card fraud scheme, $4M lost: Toronto police
12 arrested in massive credit card fraud scheme, $4M lost: Toronto police

Twelve people have been arrested in a lengthy synthetic-identity fraud investigation involving credit accounts that exceed $4 million in lost funds, Toronto police announced. The results of Project...

2m ago

'Deeply unhappy' grocery shoppers plan to boycott Loblaw-owned stores in May
'Deeply unhappy' grocery shoppers plan to boycott Loblaw-owned stores in May

A boycott targeting Loblaw is gaining momentum online, with what could be thousands of shoppers taking their money elsewhere in May. It's the latest sign of Canadians' mounting frustration with the...

9h ago

HDSB investigating video of Oakville high school staff member calling student wearing keffiyeh a terrorist
HDSB investigating video of Oakville high school staff member calling student wearing keffiyeh a terrorist

The Halton District School Board (HDSB) has launched an internal investigation into a video circulating online that shows a staff member using what it says is "harmful, discriminatory, anti-Palestinian...

4h ago

3 persons of interest in murder investigation identified: Toronto police
3 persons of interest in murder investigation identified: Toronto police

Toronto police say they've now identified three persons of interest in the death of a 38-year-old man who fell from an eighth-floor balcony in downtown Toronto last week. Investigators were called to...

55m ago

8:53
Lecce discusses plan to limit cellphone use, social media and vaping in schools
Lecce discusses plan to limit cellphone use, social media and vaping in schools

Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce sat down with Breakfast Television to discuss the province's plan to limit cellphone use in classrooms, restrict access to all social media networks and ban vaping on school properties starting this fall.

2h ago

3:00
Invasive 'water fleas' continue decades-long spread
Invasive 'water fleas' continue decades-long spread

Outdoor enthusiasts are being asked to use extra caution when heading out to the lake this season as an old invasive species sees no improvement decades later. David Zura explains.

16h ago

3:06
Ontario to limit cellphone usage in class and ban vaping
Ontario to limit cellphone usage in class and ban vaping

The province is working to remove distractions from classroom as part of its back-to-basics plan. However, as Afua Baah reports, there are doubts about how educators can enforce these new measures.

18h ago

2:11
Massive Khalsa Day parade returns to downtown Toronto
Massive Khalsa Day parade returns to downtown Toronto

It's one of the largest annual events in the city and Sunday's parade drew thousands of onlookers despite some wet weather. David Zura explains.

18h ago

2:28
Wave of cats arrives in GTA
Wave of cats arrives in GTA

The Ontario SPCA is asking families to consider cat adoption after dozens of felines arrive in the area from Ontario's north. David Zura explains.

