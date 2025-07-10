5-time repeat drunk driving offender out on bail following multi-vehicle crash in Brampton

Photo of Koushal Kasiram, who was charged with several impaired driving offences following a multi-vehicle crash in Brampton on July 5, 2025. PRP/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted July 10, 2025 10:53 am.

A five-time repeat offender for impaired driving is out on bail following a serious multi-vehicle crash in Brampton last weekend that has left at least one person with life-altering injuries.

Police in Peel Region were called to a four-vehicle crash at Highway 50 and Coleraine Drive just after 4 p.m. on July 5.

Police say three people were taken to the hospital and a 21-year-old man remains in critical condition with “long-term life-altering injuries.”

Photo of a multi-vehicle crash in Brampton on July 5, 2025 that police say injured three people, including one critically. PRP/HO

Police have charged Koushal Kasiram, 58, of Mississauga, with impaired driving causing bodily harm, driving with excess blood alcohol and three counts of prohibited driving.

Investigators say Kasiram was released following a bail hearing with the condition that he not drive a motor vehicle.

Police say Kasiram is a five-time repeat offender for impaired driving-related convictions and was also on three separate lifetime driving prohibitions at the time of the crash.

“We are committed to holding dangerous drivers, such as Mr. Kasiram, accountable for their actions,” Deputy Chief Marc Andrews said in a release on Thursday. “Repeat offenders must face consequences sufficient to stop them from continuing to offend, and we are working to ensure that happens.”

