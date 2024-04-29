Motorcyclist critically injured in Mississauga crash

A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash in Mississauga on Sunday night, Peel Regional Police said.

Officers were called to the Dundas Street West and Fifth Line West area near Erin Mills Parkway at around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday for reports of a collision.

A motorcycle and vehicle were involved, and the motorcyclist was rushed to a trauma centre with critical injuries.

The Major Collision Bureau attended the scene and is investigating.

There were road closures in place, but they have since been lifted.