Elderly woman seriously injured when struck by vehicle in North York
Posted April 29, 2024 1:29 pm.
Last Updated April 29, 2024 2:12 pm.
An elderly woman has been rushed to hospital after she was struck by a vehicle in North York.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Finch Avenue West and Bathurst Street just after 12:30 p.m. on Monday.
Paramedics say the woman was seriously hurt but her injuries are not considered life-threatening.
Police say the driver remained at the scene.
The area was closed to traffic but has since reopened.