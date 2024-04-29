Woman struck by TTC bus, critically injured in city’s east end

A TTC bus is shown 'out of service'.
A TTC bus is shown 'out of service'. CITYNEWS/Tony Fera

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted April 29, 2024 9:30 am.

A woman was rushed to a trauma centre in critical condition after she was hit by a TTC bus in Toronto’s east end.

Toronto paramedics were called to the Kingston Road and Woodbine Avenue area in the Beaches just after 4 a.m. on Monday for reports of a pedestrian that was struck by a TTC bus.

An adult female was assessed and transported to a local hospital with critical injuries.

A Toronto police spokesperson confirmed with CityNews that officers are on scene.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Deeply unhappy' grocery shoppers plan to boycott Loblaw-owned stores in May
'Deeply unhappy' grocery shoppers plan to boycott Loblaw-owned stores in May

A boycott targeting Loblaw is gaining momentum online, with what could be thousands of shoppers taking their money elsewhere in May. It’s the latest sign of Canadians’ mounting frustration with the...

5h ago

HDSB investigating video of Oakville high school staff member calling student wearing keffiyeh a terrorist
HDSB investigating video of Oakville high school staff member calling student wearing keffiyeh a terrorist

The Halton District School Board (HDSB) has launched an internal investigation into a video circulating online that shows a staff member using what it says is "harmful, discriminatory, anti-Palestinian...

1h ago

'We need to be bold': Ontario to limit cellphone usage, ban vaping in schools
'We need to be bold': Ontario to limit cellphone usage, ban vaping in schools

The Ford government is limiting cell phone use in schools and banning vaping starting in the 2024-25 school year. Education minister Stephen Lecce announced the new measures at a morning news conference...

1h ago

Toronto transit workers vote in favour of strike mandate, union says
Toronto transit workers vote in favour of strike mandate, union says

The union representing 12,000 transit workers who operate and maintain the TTC has voted "overwhelmingly" in favour of a strike mandate. Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 113 says its members remain...

59m ago

Top Stories

'Deeply unhappy' grocery shoppers plan to boycott Loblaw-owned stores in May
'Deeply unhappy' grocery shoppers plan to boycott Loblaw-owned stores in May

A boycott targeting Loblaw is gaining momentum online, with what could be thousands of shoppers taking their money elsewhere in May. It’s the latest sign of Canadians’ mounting frustration with the...

5h ago

HDSB investigating video of Oakville high school staff member calling student wearing keffiyeh a terrorist
HDSB investigating video of Oakville high school staff member calling student wearing keffiyeh a terrorist

The Halton District School Board (HDSB) has launched an internal investigation into a video circulating online that shows a staff member using what it says is "harmful, discriminatory, anti-Palestinian...

1h ago

'We need to be bold': Ontario to limit cellphone usage, ban vaping in schools
'We need to be bold': Ontario to limit cellphone usage, ban vaping in schools

The Ford government is limiting cell phone use in schools and banning vaping starting in the 2024-25 school year. Education minister Stephen Lecce announced the new measures at a morning news conference...

1h ago

Toronto transit workers vote in favour of strike mandate, union says
Toronto transit workers vote in favour of strike mandate, union says

The union representing 12,000 transit workers who operate and maintain the TTC has voted "overwhelmingly" in favour of a strike mandate. Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 113 says its members remain...

59m ago

Most Watched Today

8:53
Lecce discusses plan to limit cellphone use, social media and vaping in schools
Lecce discusses plan to limit cellphone use, social media and vaping in schools

Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce sat down with Breakfast Television to discuss the province's plan to limit cellphone use in classrooms, restrict access to all social media networks and ban vaping on school properties starting this fall.

1h ago

3:00
Invasive 'water fleas' continue decades-long spread
Invasive 'water fleas' continue decades-long spread

Outdoor enthusiasts are being asked to use extra caution when heading out to the lake this season as an old invasive species sees no improvement decades later. David Zura explains.

13h ago

3:06
Ontario to limit cellphone usage in class and ban vaping
Ontario to limit cellphone usage in class and ban vaping

The province is working to remove distractions from classroom as part of its back-to-basics plan. However, as Afua Baah reports, there are doubts about how educators can enforce these new measures.

15h ago

2:28
Wave of cats arrives in GTA
Wave of cats arrives in GTA

The Ontario SPCA is asking families to consider cat adoption after dozens of felines arrive in the area from Ontario's north. David Zura explains.

3:00
Stakes high for Ontario Liberals and Tories in Milton byelection
Stakes high for Ontario Liberals and Tories in Milton byelection

A byelection in Milton could help Ontario’s Liberals get back on top or put Doug Ford’s leadership on the line. Caryn Ceolin with why the Milton byelection could offer a glimpse of the next provincial vote.

More Videos