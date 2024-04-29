Woman struck by TTC bus, critically injured in city’s east end

A woman was rushed to a trauma centre in critical condition after she was hit by a TTC bus in Toronto’s east end.

Toronto paramedics were called to the Kingston Road and Woodbine Avenue area in the Beaches just after 4 a.m. on Monday for reports of a pedestrian that was struck by a TTC bus.

An adult female was assessed and transported to a local hospital with critical injuries.

A Toronto police spokesperson confirmed with CityNews that officers are on scene.