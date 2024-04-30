‘Today is a tough one’: Citytv’s Cityline being cancelled after 40 years

Tracy Moore,
Tracy Moore, host of Citytv's Cityline, speaks about the show's cancellation on APril 30, 2024. (Instagram/thetracymoore)

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted April 30, 2024 2:22 pm.

Last Updated April 30, 2024 2:26 pm.

After 40 years of Fashion Fridays, home décor and lifestyle advice, Citytv’s long-running lifestyle show, Cityline, is coming to an end.

The show’s host, Tracy Moore, confirmed the cancellation in a video post on Instagram on Tuesday.

“This is one of the most difficult things I’ve had to write. It’s been an honour to be part of Cityline’s 40 years. Like everything in this world – things change and evolve,” she wrote in the post.

“This week’s celebratory episodes are a final sendoff to Cityline and its remarkable 40 years on Canadian television,” Moore further explained in the video.

The show will be re-imagined into a live one-hour show hosted by Moore on Breakfast Television, which will be expanding to five hours.

“Citytv is launching a brand new one-hour national live lifestyle show that will be an expansion of the Breakfast Television brand,” she said in the video.

“Today is a tough one. We will get through it. And when we do I look forward to engaging in the same nuanced conversations we’ve spearheaded on Cityline to a new live hour of BT. Watch for more details soon,” Moore wrote.

“I’m grateful for the chance to build on Cityline’s legacy and evolve what each one of you have come to know and trust on this platform.”

The show, which aired on Citytv at 10 a.m. Eastern on weekday mornings, has been a staple for lifestyle news in Toronto and across the country since it debuted in 1984. Recently, the ways people consume lifestyle news has changed though, with consumption happening on social media platforms such Instagram and Tik Tok.

Moore is the latest host to continue the legacy of Cityline, which first premiered with host Dini Petty and then Marilyn Denis who hosted the show from 1989 to 2008.

Rogers Media is the parent company of Citytv, Cityline and this website.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Grandparents, baby among 4 dead in Hwy. 401 crash involving fleeing vehicle after LCBO robbery: SIU
Grandparents, baby among 4 dead in Hwy. 401 crash involving fleeing vehicle after LCBO robbery: SIU

A deadly multi-vehicle crash that involved a wrong-way driver on Highway 401 in Whitby started when police were in pursuit of at least one suspect who robbed an LCBO, the province's police watchdog said. The...

1h ago

'I apologize': Chief Demkiw says he regrets questioning Zameer's innocence in officer's death
'I apologize': Chief Demkiw says he regrets questioning Zameer's innocence in officer's death

Toronto police Chief, Myron Demkiw, initially cast doubt on Umar Zameer's innocence after he was acquitted in the death of Toronto Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup, saying outside the courthouse following...

1h ago

E-bike rider dies after being struck by vehicle in Yorkville
E-bike rider dies after being struck by vehicle in Yorkville

Toronto police say a man riding an electric bicycle died on Tuesday after he was struck by a vehicle in Yorkville. It happened at around 1:23 p.m. at Avenue Road and Elgin Avenue. The driver remained...

33m ago

Police dismantle $225K stolen vehicle operation in Mississauga, 4 men arrested
Police dismantle $225K stolen vehicle operation in Mississauga, 4 men arrested

Authorities said four men were arrested in connection with an alleged stolen vehicle operation at an automotive shop in Mississauga. The investigation started on April 9, when a newer model Mercedez-Benz...

3h ago

Top Stories

Grandparents, baby among 4 dead in Hwy. 401 crash involving fleeing vehicle after LCBO robbery: SIU
Grandparents, baby among 4 dead in Hwy. 401 crash involving fleeing vehicle after LCBO robbery: SIU

A deadly multi-vehicle crash that involved a wrong-way driver on Highway 401 in Whitby started when police were in pursuit of at least one suspect who robbed an LCBO, the province's police watchdog said. The...

1h ago

'I apologize': Chief Demkiw says he regrets questioning Zameer's innocence in officer's death
'I apologize': Chief Demkiw says he regrets questioning Zameer's innocence in officer's death

Toronto police Chief, Myron Demkiw, initially cast doubt on Umar Zameer's innocence after he was acquitted in the death of Toronto Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup, saying outside the courthouse following...

1h ago

E-bike rider dies after being struck by vehicle in Yorkville
E-bike rider dies after being struck by vehicle in Yorkville

Toronto police say a man riding an electric bicycle died on Tuesday after he was struck by a vehicle in Yorkville. It happened at around 1:23 p.m. at Avenue Road and Elgin Avenue. The driver remained...

33m ago

Police dismantle $225K stolen vehicle operation in Mississauga, 4 men arrested
Police dismantle $225K stolen vehicle operation in Mississauga, 4 men arrested

Authorities said four men were arrested in connection with an alleged stolen vehicle operation at an automotive shop in Mississauga. The investigation started on April 9, when a newer model Mercedez-Benz...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

1:16
Witness video captures moments before and after fatal Hwy. 401 wrong-way driver crash
Witness video captures moments before and after fatal Hwy. 401 wrong-way driver crash

A video taken by a witness and sent to CityNews captures vehicle driving in the wrong direction on Highway 401 near Whitby, moments before a crash and the aftermath.

15h ago

1:23
Fatal crash closes Highway 401 in Whitby
Fatal crash closes Highway 401 in Whitby

Durham police have reported fatalities after a serious crash on Highway 401 in Whitby, reportedly caused by a vehicle fleeing from police.

16h ago

4:03
Mother of autistic child fears he will unintentionally kill her
Mother of autistic child fears he will unintentionally kill her

Stephanie Serenko’s 8 year old son is 180 pounds, the child has autism and she struggles to survive his violent outbursts. The family is pleading for the Ford government to help.

20h ago

2:55
Fake news story leads man to devastating results
Fake news story leads man to devastating results

A Toronto man clicked on what he thought was a legitimate news story, it wasn’t. He’s now out $40,000. Pat Taney reports.
8:53
Lecce discusses plan to limit cellphone use, social media and vaping in schools
Lecce discusses plan to limit cellphone use, social media and vaping in schools

Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce sat down with Breakfast Television to discuss the province's plan to limit cellphone use in classrooms, restrict access to all social media networks and ban vaping on school properties starting this fall.
More Videos