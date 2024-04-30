‘Today is a tough one’: Citytv’s Cityline being cancelled after 40 years

After 40 years of Fashion Fridays, home décor and lifestyle advice, Citytv’s long-running lifestyle show, Cityline, is coming to an end.

The show’s host, Tracy Moore, confirmed the cancellation in a video post on Instagram on Tuesday.

“This is one of the most difficult things I’ve had to write. It’s been an honour to be part of Cityline’s 40 years. Like everything in this world – things change and evolve,” she wrote in the post.

“This week’s celebratory episodes are a final sendoff to Cityline and its remarkable 40 years on Canadian television,” Moore further explained in the video.

The show will be re-imagined into a live one-hour show hosted by Moore on Breakfast Television, which will be expanding to five hours.

“Citytv is launching a brand new one-hour national live lifestyle show that will be an expansion of the Breakfast Television brand,” she said in the video.

“Today is a tough one. We will get through it. And when we do I look forward to engaging in the same nuanced conversations we’ve spearheaded on Cityline to a new live hour of BT. Watch for more details soon,” Moore wrote.

“I’m grateful for the chance to build on Cityline’s legacy and evolve what each one of you have come to know and trust on this platform.”

The show, which aired on Citytv at 10 a.m. Eastern on weekday mornings, has been a staple for lifestyle news in Toronto and across the country since it debuted in 1984. Recently, the ways people consume lifestyle news has changed though, with consumption happening on social media platforms such Instagram and Tik Tok.

Moore is the latest host to continue the legacy of Cityline, which first premiered with host Dini Petty and then Marilyn Denis who hosted the show from 1989 to 2008.

Rogers Media is the parent company of Citytv, Cityline and this website.