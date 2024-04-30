Man dies in Etobicoke crash, police looking for witnesses

A Toronto Police Service cruiser
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Meredith Bond

Posted April 30, 2024 8:57 pm.

A man has died of his injuries after a single vehicle collision in Etobicoke earlier this month.

Police say they were called to reports of the crash on April 17 just before 11 p.m. in the Highway 27 and Humber College Boulevard area.

It was reported that a Dodge Caravan was traveling northbound on Highway 27 when the driver lost control and struck the centre median.

All three occupants were transported to hospital. On April 22, one of the passengers, a 68-year-old man, died of his injuries.

Police are asking any local residents and drivers if they witnessed the incident or who may dash cam footage to contact investigators.

Top Stories

Grandparents, baby among 4 dead in Hwy. 401 crash involving fleeing vehicle after LCBO robbery: SIU
Grandparents, baby among 4 dead in Hwy. 401 crash involving fleeing vehicle after LCBO robbery: SIU

A deadly multi-vehicle crash that involved a wrong-way driver on Highway 401 in Whitby started when police were in pursuit of at least one suspect who robbed an LCBO, the province's police watchdog said. The...

7h ago

'I apologize': Chief Demkiw says he regrets questioning Zameer's innocence in officer's death
'I apologize': Chief Demkiw says he regrets questioning Zameer's innocence in officer's death

Toronto police Chief, Myron Demkiw, initially cast doubt on Umar Zameer's innocence after he was acquitted in the death of Toronto Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup, saying outside the courthouse following...

7h ago

Ontario needs to do more to help families with violent, autistic children suffering under extreme circumstances
Ontario needs to do more to help families with violent, autistic children suffering under extreme circumstances

An Ontario family in crisis is pleading for help. They say their autistic child has exhibited violent tendencies, and they’re scared for him and for themselves. "I don't know how much longer…I can...

2h ago

Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews won't play in Game 5
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews won't play in Game 5

The Toronto Maple Leafs will have to keep their season alive without Auston Matthews.  The Leafs star centre did not take part in pre-game warmups ahead of Game 5 against the Boston Bruins.  The...

2h ago

