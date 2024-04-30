Man dies in Etobicoke crash, police looking for witnesses

A man has died of his injuries after a single vehicle collision in Etobicoke earlier this month.

Police say they were called to reports of the crash on April 17 just before 11 p.m. in the Highway 27 and Humber College Boulevard area.

It was reported that a Dodge Caravan was traveling northbound on Highway 27 when the driver lost control and struck the centre median.

All three occupants were transported to hospital. On April 22, one of the passengers, a 68-year-old man, died of his injuries.

Police are asking any local residents and drivers if they witnessed the incident or who may dash cam footage to contact investigators.