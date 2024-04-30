Maple Leafs’ Auston Matthews won’t play in Game 5

The Toronto Maple Leafs will have to keep their season alive without Auston Matthews.

The Leafs star centre did not take part in pre-game warmups ahead of Game 5 against the Boston Bruins.

The team’s leading goal scorer made a brief appearance during morning skate, shooting into an empty net before tapping his stick gently on the top of the boards and leaving the ice.

Head coach Sheldon Keefe told reporters after the skate that Matthews was working through some things to play but there was no determination on his status for the game and that it’s “always the doctor’s call.”

Matthews was not at practice Monday morning but Keefe was hopeful that he would be available to play in the team’s must-win game.

Down by multiple goals at home in Game 4 and trailing in the first-round series, the Rocket Richard Trophy winner did not return for the third period against the Bruins on Saturday night. The team later announced he was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Matthews had 14:16 of ice time across the first two periods.

Keefe told reporters on Sunday that the illness that saw the centre pulled by doctors is “lingering.”

For Game 5, that means moving Max Domi to first-line centre.

“He’s played centre for us a lot this season,” Keefe told reporters Monday. “He’s done well with Mitch. He has done well when we have had guys out.

“He’s a very versatile guy who can do different things and has the ability to play different positions with different types of players. It was an easy decision the other night to slide him over there.”

The Maple Leafs lost 3-1 and trail the series by the same margin. Game 5 in Boston is set for Tuesday night and can be seen on Sportsnet and Sportsnet+ at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT.