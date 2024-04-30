Maple Leafs’ Auston Matthews won’t play in Game 5

Auston Matthews
Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (34) skates during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres Saturday, March 30, 2024, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved

By Sportsnet Staff

Posted April 30, 2024 6:40 pm.

Last Updated April 30, 2024 6:41 pm.

The Toronto Maple Leafs will have to keep their season alive without Auston Matthews

The Leafs star centre did not take part in pre-game warmups ahead of Game 5 against the Boston Bruins. 

The team’s leading goal scorer made a brief appearance during morning skate, shooting into an empty net before tapping his stick gently on the top of the boards and leaving the ice.

Head coach Sheldon Keefe told reporters after the skate that Matthews was working through some things to play but there was no determination on his status for the game and that it’s “always the doctor’s call.” 

Matthews was not at practice Monday morning but Keefe was hopeful that he would be available to play in the team’s must-win game.

Down by multiple goals at home in Game 4 and trailing in the first-round series, the Rocket Richard Trophy winner did not return for the third period against the Bruins on Saturday night. The team later announced he was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Matthews had 14:16 of ice time across the first two periods.

Keefe told reporters on Sunday that the illness that saw the centre pulled by doctors is “lingering.”

For Game 5, that means moving Max Domi to first-line centre.

“He’s played centre for us a lot this season,” Keefe told reporters Monday. “He’s done well with Mitch. He has done well when we have had guys out.

“He’s a very versatile guy who can do different things and has the ability to play different positions with different types of players. It was an easy decision the other night to slide him over there.”

The Maple Leafs lost 3-1 and trail the series by the same margin. Game 5 in Boston is set for Tuesday night and can be seen on Sportsnet and Sportsnet+ at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT.

Top Stories

Grandparents, baby among 4 dead in Hwy. 401 crash involving fleeing vehicle after LCBO robbery: SIU
Grandparents, baby among 4 dead in Hwy. 401 crash involving fleeing vehicle after LCBO robbery: SIU

A deadly multi-vehicle crash that involved a wrong-way driver on Highway 401 in Whitby started when police were in pursuit of at least one suspect who robbed an LCBO, the province's police watchdog said. The...

5h ago

'I apologize': Chief Demkiw says he regrets questioning Zameer's innocence in officer's death
'I apologize': Chief Demkiw says he regrets questioning Zameer's innocence in officer's death

Toronto police Chief, Myron Demkiw, initially cast doubt on Umar Zameer's innocence after he was acquitted in the death of Toronto Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup, saying outside the courthouse following...

6h ago

Ontario needs to do more to help families with violent, autistic children suffering under extreme circumstances
Ontario needs to do more to help families with violent, autistic children suffering under extreme circumstances

An Ontario family in crisis is pleading for help. They say their autistic child has exhibited violent tendencies, and they’re scared for him and for themselves. "I don't know how much longer…I can...

53m ago

'Today is a tough one': Citytv's Cityline ending after 40 years
'Today is a tough one': Citytv's Cityline ending after 40 years

After 40 years of Fashion Fridays, home décor and lifestyle advice, Citytv's long-running lifestyle show, Cityline, is coming to an end. The show's host, Tracy Moore, confirmed the cancellation in...

2h ago

