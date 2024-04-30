Ontario gets green light to build Highway 413. Here’s when construction starts

Doug Ford
Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks at a press conference related to the construction of Highway 413. Photo: Government of Ontario.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted April 30, 2024 10:01 am.

Last Updated April 30, 2024 10:20 am.

Premier Doug Ford announced on Tuesday that Ontario will proceed with plans to build Highway 413 starting next year.

The highway construction project has environmental protections in place, and construction will begin sometime in 2025.

“We are delivering on our promise to build Highway 413 with a plan to fix gridlock and get drivers across Halton, Peel and York regions where they need to go faster,” said Premier Ford.

“Highway 413 will help meet the needs of our growing province as a prosperity corridor that will create thousands of good-paying union jobs during the construction phase and make life easier and more convenient for millions of drivers in the GTA and across Ontario. We’re getting it done.”

A map showing the proposed Highway 413. Photo courtesy: CITYNEWS.

Highway 413 is a proposed 52-kilometre highway and transitway that will include extensions to Highways 410 and 427.

It is planned to be built for $10 billion and, according to the province, will save drivers up to 30 minutes each way on their commute, adding up to one hour per day and five hours per week in people’s schedules.

In a news release, a provincial spokesperson noted that Ontario is actively undertaking fieldwork, including borehole drilling and engineering, to evaluate soil composition and bedrock depth. 

By mid-May, the province will host a market-sounding event with private sector experts to discuss ways to move construction forward as quickly and as efficiently as possible.

The controversial history of Highway 413

The federal government had marked the highway project for a federal review under its powers in the Impact Assessment Act. 

Last fall, the Supreme Court of Canada found parts of that act were unconstitutional. The province then sued the federal government, asking the court to stop Ottawa from applying the impugned legislation to the 413 project. This ultimately led to an agreement. 

Critics of the proposed highway have accused the Ford government of weakening some environmental protections as it seeks a building boom of houses, roads and other major infrastructure projects such as mines. Among them was Liberal parliamentary leader John Fraser, who has said the proposed highway is nothing more than Ford and his government “rewarding land speculators.”

Highway 413 and the Bradford Bypass are part of the Ford government’s $70 billion plan to build, repair and upgrade roads, highways and bridges.

The Liberals first launched Highway 413 in 2007, and a long series of consultations and studies followed. Former Liberal premier Kathleen Wynne’s government paused the environmental assessment in 2015 before killing the project in 2018.

Premier Ford’s Progressive Conservative government then resurrected the project in 2019, and in 2021, the federal government marked it for an impact assessment.

With files from The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Infant among 4 dead in Hwy. 401 crash after vehicle being pursued travels in opposite direction: SIU
Infant among 4 dead in Hwy. 401 crash after vehicle being pursued travels in opposite direction: SIU

Four people are dead after a vehicle Durham police were pursuing got onto Highway 401, travelling in the wrong direction and crashed, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said. Durham Region Police...

updated

1h ago

Toronto expected to break record for wettest April since 1992
Toronto expected to break record for wettest April since 1992

The month of April is shaping up to be the wettest one on record in Toronto in 32 years. According to unofficial totals, 135.1 millimetres of rain have fallen at Pearson International Airport in April,...

45m ago

Shake Shack to open at Toronto's Yonge-Dundas Square this summer
Shake Shack to open at Toronto's Yonge-Dundas Square this summer

Shake Shack is coming to downtown Toronto. On Tuesday, the famous American fast-food chain and burger joint confirmed that one of its many first Ontario locations will be a 5,500-square-foot restaurant...

14m ago

Large pothole forces closure of left lane on eastbound Hwy. 401 collectors, some vehicles damaged
Large pothole forces closure of left lane on eastbound Hwy. 401 collectors, some vehicles damaged

A large pothole damaged several vehicles on Tuesday morning, forcing the left lane closure on the eastbound 401 collectors just east of Yonge Street. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) tells 680 News Radio...

1h ago

Top Stories

Infant among 4 dead in Hwy. 401 crash after vehicle being pursued travels in opposite direction: SIU
Infant among 4 dead in Hwy. 401 crash after vehicle being pursued travels in opposite direction: SIU

Four people are dead after a vehicle Durham police were pursuing got onto Highway 401, travelling in the wrong direction and crashed, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said. Durham Region Police...

updated

1h ago

Toronto expected to break record for wettest April since 1992
Toronto expected to break record for wettest April since 1992

The month of April is shaping up to be the wettest one on record in Toronto in 32 years. According to unofficial totals, 135.1 millimetres of rain have fallen at Pearson International Airport in April,...

45m ago

Shake Shack to open at Toronto's Yonge-Dundas Square this summer
Shake Shack to open at Toronto's Yonge-Dundas Square this summer

Shake Shack is coming to downtown Toronto. On Tuesday, the famous American fast-food chain and burger joint confirmed that one of its many first Ontario locations will be a 5,500-square-foot restaurant...

14m ago

Large pothole forces closure of left lane on eastbound Hwy. 401 collectors, some vehicles damaged
Large pothole forces closure of left lane on eastbound Hwy. 401 collectors, some vehicles damaged

A large pothole damaged several vehicles on Tuesday morning, forcing the left lane closure on the eastbound 401 collectors just east of Yonge Street. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) tells 680 News Radio...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:16
Witness video captures moments before and after fatal Hwy. 401 wrong-way driver crash
Witness video captures moments before and after fatal Hwy. 401 wrong-way driver crash

A video taken by a witness and sent to CityNews captures vehicle driving in the wrong direction on Highway 401 near Whitby, moments before a crash and the aftermath.

11h ago

1:23
Fatal crash closes Highway 401 in Whitby
Fatal crash closes Highway 401 in Whitby

Durham police have reported fatalities after a serious crash on Highway 401 in Whitby, reportedly caused by a vehicle fleeing from police.

11h ago

2:22
Rainy week, but brief break for start of May
Rainy week, but brief break for start of May

There will be a brief break from the rain for the start of May, but expect showers for the next two days and over the weekend. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has the seven-day forecast.

15h ago

4:03
Mother of autistic child fears he will unintentionally kill her
Mother of autistic child fears he will unintentionally kill her

Stephanie Serenko’s 8 year old son is 180 pounds, the child has autism and she struggles to survive his violent outbursts. The family is pleading for the Ford government to help.

15h ago

2:55
Fake news story leads man to devastating results
Fake news story leads man to devastating results

A Toronto man clicked on what he thought was a legitimate news story, it wasn’t. He’s now out $40,000. Pat Taney reports.

20h ago

More Videos