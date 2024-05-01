Man critically injured in Brampton stabbing

One man suffered life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed in Brampton, Peel Regional Police said.

Authorities were called to the Baycliffe Crescent and Crossbill Road area, near Creditview Road and Veterans Drive, for a disturbance call just after 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police said a man had been stabbed. He was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.

There is no suspect information at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.