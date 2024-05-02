Provincial byelections being held in two Ontario ridings, one race quite competitive

It's byelection day in two Ontario ridings and one of the races appears to be quite competitive. Voters line up to cast a ballot in the Ontario provincial elections in Toronto on Thursday, June 7, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Donovan.

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 2, 2024 5:06 am.

Last Updated May 2, 2024 5:12 am.

It’s byelection day in two Ontario ridings, and one of the races appears to be quite competitive.

Polls and observers suggest the Progressive Conservatives and Liberals are neck and neck in Milton, just west of Mississauga, while the Tories are largely expected to hold onto the southwest Ontario riding of Lambton-Kent-Middlesex.

Milton has been vacant since cabinet minister Parm Gill resigned in February to join the federal Conservatives.

The Liberal candidate is Galen Naidoo-Harris, who has worked in the local federal constituency office and is the son of a former provincial representative for the area, and the Progressive Conservative candidate has Liberal roots as well.

Zee Hamid, a three-term Milton councillor, donated to the Liberals as recently as 2022 and unsuccessfully sought a federal Liberal nomination in 2015.

Lambton-Kent-Middlesex was held since 2011 by Monte McNaughton, who served in Opposition for the Progressive Conservatives and was made a cabinet minister in Premier Doug Ford’s government, and Tory candidate Steve Pinsonneault appears set to retain the seat for the party.

The Liberal candidate there is Cathy Burghardt-Jesson, the mayor of Lucan Biddulph. Kathryn Shailer is running for the NDP while Andraena Tilgner is the Green candidate.

In Milton, Edie Strachan is the NDP candidate, and Kyle Hutton is running for the Greens.

Ford paid Milton a lot of attention during the byelection and in the lead up to it, with announcements on GO Transit service and Highway 413, and has had many cabinet ministers and other caucus members canvassing there.

While a Tory loss in Milton would not affect Ford’s majority, the party already lost a seat in a byelection last year that had been held by another cabinet minister and doesn’t want a repeat.

For the Liberals, the byelection marks the first real test for Bonnie Crombie, who was crowned leader in December. The former Mississauga mayor considered then decided against running for the Milton seat herself.

'Be prepared': OPP mandating breath samples during all GTA traffic stops in effort to prevent drunk driving
'Be prepared': OPP mandating breath samples during all GTA traffic stops in effort to prevent drunk driving

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are warning drivers to "be prepared" to give a breath sample if you're pulled over for any reason in the Greater Toronto Area, even if they don't suspect you've been drinking. In...

12h ago

Toronto South Detention Centre inmate dies of injuries sustained during alleged assault by other inmate
Toronto South Detention Centre inmate dies of injuries sustained during alleged assault by other inmate

A Toronto South Detention Centre inmate has died of his injuries sustained during an alleged assault by another inmate last week. Toronto police say on April 21, an inmate was allegedly assault by...

8h ago

Michael Bebee, Toronto's most wanted fugitive, arrested in PEI
Michael Bebee, Toronto's most wanted fugitive, arrested in PEI

Canada’s most wanted fugitive has been captured. According to Toronto police, Michael Bebee was taken into custody Tuesday night in Prince Edward Island. Charlottetown police said they were...

13h ago

Pedestrian injured in Brampton collision
Pedestrian injured in Brampton collision

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after being injured in a collision in Brampton. Peel police say they were called to Fernforest Drive and Peter Robertson Boulevard just after 7 p.m. to collision...

8h ago

