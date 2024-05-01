Two byelections loom for Ontario; Milton race high stakes for Ford and Crombie

Bonnie Crombie and Doug Ford
Ontario Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie talks to the media at the Queens Park Legislature in Toronto on December 5, 2023; Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks to the media during an announcement in Caledon, Ont., on Tuesday, April 30, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young, Cole Burston.

By Allison Jones and Liam Casey, The Canadian Press

Posted May 1, 2024 5:15 am.

Last Updated May 1, 2024 5:17 am.

Voters in two Ontario ridings head to the polls in a pair of byelections Thursday, but most eyes will be on a Greater Toronto Area town, where the tight race comes with high stakes for both the premier and the new Liberal leader.

The southwestern Ontario riding of Lambton-Kent-Middlesex was held since 2011 by Monte McNaughton, who served in Opposition for the Progressive Conservatives and was made a cabinet minister in Premier Doug Ford’s government, and it is widely expected to remain in Tory hands.

But it appears to be a different story in Milton, the riding to the west of Mississauga, which has been vacant since Parm Gill resigned in February to join the federal Conservatives. It has been held by both the Progressive Conservatives and the Liberals in the recent past and polls and observers suggest those two parties are neck and neck.

“I think it’s going to be a very, very close byelection,” said Andrew Brander, a vice-president with Crestview Strategy who managed Conservative Lisa Raitt’s three successful election campaigns for the riding federally.

“It’s actually a significant test of both leaders.”

Ford has paid Milton a lot of attention during the byelection and in the lead-up to it, with announcements on GO Transit service and Highway 413, and has had many cabinet ministers and other caucus members canvassing there.

While a Tory loss in Milton would not affect Ford’s majority, the party already lost a seat in a by-election last year that had been held by another cabinet minister and doesn’t want a repeat. As well, Brander said, having Gill leave his cabinet post to seek a federal Opposition nomination is already a blow to the government.

“To then subsequently lose that byelection would be very embarrassing for a sitting premier,” he said.

For the Liberals, the by-election marks the first real test for Bonnie Crombie, who was crowned leader in December. The former Mississauga mayor considered then decided against running for the Milton seat herself, with the party instead selecting Galen Naidoo-Harris.

Naidoo-Harris, the son of Indira Naidoo-Harris, who represented the area for the Liberals under Kathleen Wynne, has worked in the federal constituency office for Milton’s Liberal MP. 

He said he doesn’t believe an onslaught of negative political advertising by the Tories against Crombie has broken through in the riding, and believes residents will see through Ford’s recent announcements.

“It’s nice to see them finally taking some interest in my community, but I would have liked to have it happen a lot earlier,” Naidoo-Harris said.

“And I think they still have a long way to go to recognize what folks in Milton are pushing for.”

One local issue that Naidoo-Harris and other opposition parties are using to highlight problems with Ford’s government is the fight against a proposed quarry. Ford promised four years ago to cancel it but hasn’t followed through, though he says he will sit down with the community after an environmental assessment is complete.

George Minakakis, chair of Action Milton, a group that has been fighting the quarry, said he believes the issue could sway voters.

“The way I look at it and way they do as well, is you’ve got promises out there for affordability and more housing, and what residents are basically saying … is how can you deliver on those two big major initiatives if you can’t solve something as small as this?” he said.

Meanwhile, the Progressive Conservative candidate actually has Liberal roots. Zee Hamid, a three-term Milton councillor who the Tories did not make available for an interview, donated to the Liberals as recently as 2022 and unsuccessfully sought a federal Liberal nomination in 2015.

Edie Strachan is the NDP candidate and Kyle Hutton is running for the Greens.

In Lambton-Kent-Middlesex – considered a Progressive Conservative stronghold – McNaughton, a rising star in Ford’s cabinet, held the riding from 2011 until he resigned last October to take a job in the private sector.

But Liberal candidate Cathy Burghardt-Jesson said she’s seen a few cracks in the PC armour.

“There’s frustration with Premier Ford from those soft-C conservatives, the ones who do not want to be associated with questionable ethics and the RCMP’s investigation of the Greenbelt land swap,” she said.

Burghardt-Jesson hopes her municipal political experience will lead to a breakthrough.

The mayor of Lucan Biddulph for the past decade said the main concerns she’s hearing while knocking on doors are the “big three”: affordability, health care and education.

Also looming large are concerns about land. Agriculture is the prime economic driver in all three counties that make up the riding, Burghardt-Jesson said.

“Land use planning and loss of agricultural land is another hot topic button,” she said.

A controversial proposed expansion to a landfill in Dresden also has residents in the riding talking, she said.

Burghardt-Jesson said her pitch is simple. 

“This is a great time to make a change because you’re not changing the government,” she said. “It allows people to maybe think about their representation a little differently. They can put somebody in that they know and trust.” 

A recent poll, however, shows the PCs lead comfortably.

The PC candidate, Steve Pinsonneault, a Chatham-Kent councillor since 2006, did not return requests for an interview.

He has run a quiet campaign thus far, avoiding an all-candidates meeting last week. 

“I’m running with the Ontario PC Party in order to continue building the Wallaceburg hospital, create good-paying local jobs and fight to make life more affordable for the people of our community,” he wrote in a statement earlier this year.

Kathryn Shailer is running for the NDP while Andraena Tilgner is the Green candidate.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto Maple Leafs force Game 6 with 2-1 overtime win against Boston
Toronto Maple Leafs force Game 6 with 2-1 overtime win against Boston

Matthew Knies scored at 2:26 of overtime as the Toronto Maple Leafs topped the Boston Bruins 2-1 on Tuesday to avoid elimination in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series. The rookie winger scored...

7h ago

Woman injured in Yonge-Dundas stabbing
Woman injured in Yonge-Dundas stabbing

A woman has been taken to hospital after being stabbed in the Yonge and Dundas Streets area. Police were called to the intersection just after 9 p.m. for reports of a stabbing. A female victim in...

7h ago

Grandparents, baby among 4 dead in Hwy. 401 crash involving fleeing vehicle after LCBO robbery: SIU
Grandparents, baby among 4 dead in Hwy. 401 crash involving fleeing vehicle after LCBO robbery: SIU

A deadly multi-vehicle crash that involved a wrong-way driver on Highway 401 in Whitby started when police were in pursuit of at least one suspect who robbed an LCBO, the province's police watchdog said. The...

1h ago

'I apologize': Chief Demkiw says he regrets questioning Zameer's innocence in officer's death
'I apologize': Chief Demkiw says he regrets questioning Zameer's innocence in officer's death

Toronto police Chief, Myron Demkiw, initially cast doubt on Umar Zameer's innocence after he was acquitted in the death of Toronto Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup, saying outside the courthouse following...

16h ago

Top Stories

Toronto Maple Leafs force Game 6 with 2-1 overtime win against Boston
Toronto Maple Leafs force Game 6 with 2-1 overtime win against Boston

Matthew Knies scored at 2:26 of overtime as the Toronto Maple Leafs topped the Boston Bruins 2-1 on Tuesday to avoid elimination in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series. The rookie winger scored...

7h ago

Woman injured in Yonge-Dundas stabbing
Woman injured in Yonge-Dundas stabbing

A woman has been taken to hospital after being stabbed in the Yonge and Dundas Streets area. Police were called to the intersection just after 9 p.m. for reports of a stabbing. A female victim in...

7h ago

Grandparents, baby among 4 dead in Hwy. 401 crash involving fleeing vehicle after LCBO robbery: SIU
Grandparents, baby among 4 dead in Hwy. 401 crash involving fleeing vehicle after LCBO robbery: SIU

A deadly multi-vehicle crash that involved a wrong-way driver on Highway 401 in Whitby started when police were in pursuit of at least one suspect who robbed an LCBO, the province's police watchdog said. The...

1h ago

'I apologize': Chief Demkiw says he regrets questioning Zameer's innocence in officer's death
'I apologize': Chief Demkiw says he regrets questioning Zameer's innocence in officer's death

Toronto police Chief, Myron Demkiw, initially cast doubt on Umar Zameer's innocence after he was acquitted in the death of Toronto Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup, saying outside the courthouse following...

16h ago

Most Watched Today

3:38
Infant, grandparents killed in wrong-way crash on 401
Infant, grandparents killed in wrong-way crash on 401

An infant and their grandparents are among 4 killed in a multi-vehicle collision following a wrong-way police chase down Hwy 401. Erica Natividad reports.

11h ago

2:27
Toronto's police chief apologizes for casting doubt on Umar Zameer's innocence
Toronto's police chief apologizes for casting doubt on Umar Zameer's innocence

Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw has apologized for comments he made following Umar Zameer's not guilty verdict earlier this month, as the service faces growing backlash. Tina Yazdani reports.

12h ago

2:46
Business Report: Air Canada scraps unpopular fee
Business Report: Air Canada scraps unpopular fee

Air Canada is scrapping an unpopular fee. Plus, Canada's economy is shrinking. Kris McCusker looks at what that could mean for interest rates.

12h ago

1:16
Witness video captures moments before and after fatal Hwy. 401 wrong-way driver crash
Witness video captures moments before and after fatal Hwy. 401 wrong-way driver crash

A video taken by a witness and sent to CityNews captures vehicle driving in the wrong direction on Highway 401 near Whitby, moments before a crash and the aftermath.
1:23
Fatal crash closes Highway 401 in Whitby
Fatal crash closes Highway 401 in Whitby

Durham police have reported fatalities after a serious crash on Highway 401 in Whitby, reportedly caused by a vehicle fleeing from police.
More Videos