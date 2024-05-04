Jury foreperson in New Hampshire youth center abuse trial ‘devastated’ that award could be slashed

Plaintiff's attorney Rus Rilee speaks to media after a $38 million ruling was awarded to David Meehan in the youth center abuse trial at Rockingham County Superior Court in Brentwood, N.H., Friday, May 3, 2024. The jury found the state liable for abuse at its youth detention center and awarded the sum to Meehan, a former resident who says he was beaten and raped as a teen. (David Lane/Pool Photo via AP)

By Holly Ramer, The Associated Press

Posted May 4, 2024 8:07 pm.

Last Updated May 4, 2024 8:26 pm.

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Attorneys for a New Hampshire man who prevailed in a landmark lawsuit over abuse at a state-run youth detention center are asking for a hearing after the jury foreperson expressed dismay that the $38 million award could be slashed to $475,000.

Jurors on Friday awarded $18 million in compensatory damages and $20 million in enhanced damages to David Meehan, who alleged that the state’s negligence allowed him to be repeatedly raped, beaten and held in solitary confinement as a teenager at the Youth Development Center in Manchester. But the attorney general’s office said the award would be reduced under a state law that allows claimants against the state to recover a maximum of $475,000 per incident.

“I’m so sorry. I’m absolutely devastated,” the jury foreperson wrote to attorney Rus Rilee on Friday evening, according to the hearing request filed Saturday.

Jurors were not told of the cap, but they were asked how many incidents it found Meehan had proven. They wrote “one,” but the completed form does not indicate whether they found a single instance of abuse or grouped all of Meehan’s allegations together.

“We had no idea,” the jury foreperson wrote. “Had we known that the settlement amount was to be on a per incident basis, I assure you, our outcome would have reflected it. I pray that Mr. Meehan realizes this and is made as whole as he can possibly be within a proper amount of time.”

After consulting with outside counsel with expertise in post-trial matters, Rilee and attorney David Vicinanzo requested that a hearing be held Monday. According to their request, Rilee did not see the email from the juror until Saturday and did not reply.

Meehan, 42, went to police in 2017 and sued the state three years later. Since then, 11 former state workers have been arrested and more than 1,100 other former residents of the Youth Development Center in Manchester have filed lawsuits alleging physical, sexual and emotional abuse spanning six decades.

Meehan’s lawsuit was the first to be filed and the first to go to trial. After four weeks of testimony, jurors returned a verdict in under three hours.

Over the course of the trial, Meehan’s attorneys accused the state of encouraging a culture of abuse marked by pervasive brutality, corruption and a code of silence. They called more than a dozen witnesses to the stand, including former staffers who said they faced resistance and even threats when they raised or investigated concerns, a former resident who described being gang-raped in a stairwell, and a teacher who said she spotted suspicious bruises on Meehan and half a dozen other boys.

The state argued it was not liable for the conduct of rogue employees and that Meehan waited too long to sue. Its witnesses included Meehan’s father, who answered “yes” when asked whether his son had “a reputation for untruthfulness.” Others who testified included a longtime youth center principal who said she saw no signs of abuse over four decades and a psychiatrist who diagnosed Meehan with bipolar disorder, not the post-traumatic stress disorder claimed by his side.

In cross-examining Meehan, attorneys for the state portrayed him as a violent child who continued to cause trouble at the youth center — and a delusional adult who is exaggerates or lies to get money. The approach highlighted an unusual dynamic in which the attorney general’s office is both defending the state against the civil lawsuits and prosecuting suspected perpetrators in the criminal cases.

Holly Ramer, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'No determination' on Auston Matthews as Maple Leafs prepare to face Bruins in Game 7
'No determination' on Auston Matthews as Maple Leafs prepare to face Bruins in Game 7

The Toronto Maple Leafs will look to complete an improbable comeback when they face the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the NHL playoffs tonight. Toronto has only come back from a 3-1 series deficit to win...

7h ago

Police urge caution after 36 vehicle break-in, mischief reports in north Mississauga neighbourhood
Police urge caution after 36 vehicle break-in, mischief reports in north Mississauga neighbourhood

Peel Regional Police said the incidents happened on May 1 and 4 in the same north Mississauga neighbourhood.

1h ago

Trudeau government prepares to introduce bill to counter foreign interference
Trudeau government prepares to introduce bill to counter foreign interference

A new bill is on the House of Commons notice paper with regards to foreign interference. It could be introduced as early as the week of May 6.

4h ago

WestJet issues 72-hour lockout notice to aircraft engineer union members
WestJet issues 72-hour lockout notice to aircraft engineer union members

WestJet has issued a 72-hour lockout notice to the union representing its aircraft maintenance engineers Saturday.

updated

4h ago

Top Stories

'No determination' on Auston Matthews as Maple Leafs prepare to face Bruins in Game 7
'No determination' on Auston Matthews as Maple Leafs prepare to face Bruins in Game 7

The Toronto Maple Leafs will look to complete an improbable comeback when they face the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the NHL playoffs tonight. Toronto has only come back from a 3-1 series deficit to win...

7h ago

Police urge caution after 36 vehicle break-in, mischief reports in north Mississauga neighbourhood
Police urge caution after 36 vehicle break-in, mischief reports in north Mississauga neighbourhood

Peel Regional Police said the incidents happened on May 1 and 4 in the same north Mississauga neighbourhood.

1h ago

Trudeau government prepares to introduce bill to counter foreign interference
Trudeau government prepares to introduce bill to counter foreign interference

A new bill is on the House of Commons notice paper with regards to foreign interference. It could be introduced as early as the week of May 6.

4h ago

WestJet issues 72-hour lockout notice to aircraft engineer union members
WestJet issues 72-hour lockout notice to aircraft engineer union members

WestJet has issued a 72-hour lockout notice to the union representing its aircraft maintenance engineers Saturday.

updated

4h ago

Most Watched Today

1:40
Pro-Palestine encampment continues at the University of Toronto
Pro-Palestine encampment continues at the University of Toronto

Day 2 of the Pro-Palestinian demonstration at the University of Toronto. As CityNews' Jazan Grewal reports, the protestors don’t plan on leaving until administrative officials meet their demands.

1h ago

2:43
Patrick Chan going on one final skate across Canada
Patrick Chan going on one final skate across Canada

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with Olympic Medalist Patrick Chan about his final tour with Stars on Ice.
2:35
Wychwood Barns serves as important environment, arts hub
Wychwood Barns serves as important environment, arts hub

Wychwood Barns in the heart of the Wychwood neighbourhood has become a destination for the arts. It's also home to environmental groups like EcoSpark. Nick Westoll has more.

2:07
Celebrating over a century of theatre in Leslieville
Celebrating over a century of theatre in Leslieville

The Redwood Theatre is celebrating 110 years in Leslieville. Videographer Audra Brown takes us inside the theatre to see how it's being revamped for the upcoming summer season.

1:39
Your Community - Tour inside Wychwood Barns
Your Community - Tour inside Wychwood Barns

As Your Community visits the neighbourhood of Wychwood, Nick Westoll gets a tour of Wychwood Barns to learn more about the facility.

More Videos