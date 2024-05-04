Police urge caution after 36 vehicle break-in, mischief reports in north Mississauga neighbourhood

Automobile theft continues at an alarming rate, right across the GTA. Melanie Ng speaks with Toronto Police Inspector Paul Rinkoff about how you can keep your vehicle safe.

By Nick Westoll

Posted May 4, 2024 7:49 pm.

Peel Regional Police officers are encouraging residents in a north Mississauga neighbourhood to be extra cautious with their vehicles after receiving 36 reports of vehicle break-ins and mischief.

According to a statement issued by officers Saturday evening, the first wave of calls came on Wednesday.

The statement said officers received 16 reports of damage to vehicles and of people hanging around cars in the area of Bayswater Crescent and Rockhill Road, which is near Darcel Avenue and Finch Avenue West.

Related:

On Saturday, officers said they received 20 more reports from residents on Dunrankin Drive. The residential side street off Morning Star Drive is around a kilometre south.

Investigators said in the statement the incidents in Mississauga “appear connected and are believed to have been perpetrated by the same suspect.” CityNews contacted a police spokesperson to ask for further information about the incidents but they weren’t able to elaborate on the circumstances.

Officers released photos of a male suspect they said they are searching for. Investigators said he is around six feet tall and has a slim build. They said he is believed to be around 20 to 25 years old, adding he was last seen wearing dark-coloured clothing and Nike running shoes.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'No determination' on Auston Matthews as Maple Leafs prepare to face Bruins in Game 7
'No determination' on Auston Matthews as Maple Leafs prepare to face Bruins in Game 7

The Toronto Maple Leafs will look to complete an improbable comeback when they face the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the NHL playoffs tonight. Toronto has only come back from a 3-1 series deficit to win...

6h ago

Trudeau government prepares to introduce bill to counter foreign interference
Trudeau government prepares to introduce bill to counter foreign interference

A new bill is on the House of Commons notice paper with regards to foreign interference. It could be introduced as early as the week of May 6.

2h ago

WestJet issues 72-hour lockout notice to aircraft engineer union members
WestJet issues 72-hour lockout notice to aircraft engineer union members

WestJet has issued a 72-hour lockout notice to the union representing its aircraft maintenance engineers Saturday.

updated

2h ago

Police investigate dozens of vandalized vehicles in Malton
Police investigate dozens of vandalized vehicles in Malton

Police are investigating more than a dozen reports of vehicles being vandalized in Malton. Peel police say just after 5:30 a.m. Saturday they began recieving calls from residents on Dunrankin Drive...

8h ago

Top Stories

'No determination' on Auston Matthews as Maple Leafs prepare to face Bruins in Game 7
'No determination' on Auston Matthews as Maple Leafs prepare to face Bruins in Game 7

The Toronto Maple Leafs will look to complete an improbable comeback when they face the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the NHL playoffs tonight. Toronto has only come back from a 3-1 series deficit to win...

6h ago

Trudeau government prepares to introduce bill to counter foreign interference
Trudeau government prepares to introduce bill to counter foreign interference

A new bill is on the House of Commons notice paper with regards to foreign interference. It could be introduced as early as the week of May 6.

2h ago

WestJet issues 72-hour lockout notice to aircraft engineer union members
WestJet issues 72-hour lockout notice to aircraft engineer union members

WestJet has issued a 72-hour lockout notice to the union representing its aircraft maintenance engineers Saturday.

updated

2h ago

Police investigate dozens of vandalized vehicles in Malton
Police investigate dozens of vandalized vehicles in Malton

Police are investigating more than a dozen reports of vehicles being vandalized in Malton. Peel police say just after 5:30 a.m. Saturday they began recieving calls from residents on Dunrankin Drive...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

1:40
Pro-Palestine encampment continues at the university of Toronto
Pro-Palestine encampment continues at the university of Toronto

Day 2 of the Pro-Palestinian demonstration at the University of Toronto. As CityNews' Jazan Grewal reports, the protestors don’t plan on leaving until administrative officials meet their demands.

20h ago

2:43
Patrick Chan going on one final skate across Canada
Patrick Chan going on one final skate across Canada

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with Olympic Medalist Patrick Chan about his final tour with Stars on Ice.
2:35
Wychwood Barns serves as important environment, arts hub
Wychwood Barns serves as important environment, arts hub

Wychwood Barns in the heart of the Wychwood neighbourhood has become a destination for the arts. It's also home to environmental groups like EcoSpark. Nick Westoll has more.

2:07
Celebrating over a century of theatre in Leslieville
Celebrating over a century of theatre in Leslieville

The Redwood Theatre is celebrating 110 years in Leslieville. Videographer Audra Brown takes us inside the theatre to see how it's being revamped for the upcoming summer season.

1:39
Your Community - Tour inside Wychwood Barns
Your Community - Tour inside Wychwood Barns

As Your Community visits the neighbourhood of Wychwood, Nick Westoll gets a tour of Wychwood Barns to learn more about the facility.

More Videos