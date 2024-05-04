Police urge caution after 36 vehicle break-in, mischief reports in north Mississauga neighbourhood

Peel Regional Police officers are encouraging residents in a north Mississauga neighbourhood to be extra cautious with their vehicles after receiving 36 reports of vehicle break-ins and mischief.

According to a statement issued by officers Saturday evening, the first wave of calls came on Wednesday.

The statement said officers received 16 reports of damage to vehicles and of people hanging around cars in the area of Bayswater Crescent and Rockhill Road, which is near Darcel Avenue and Finch Avenue West.

On Saturday, officers said they received 20 more reports from residents on Dunrankin Drive. The residential side street off Morning Star Drive is around a kilometre south.

Investigators said in the statement the incidents in Mississauga “appear connected and are believed to have been perpetrated by the same suspect.” CityNews contacted a police spokesperson to ask for further information about the incidents but they weren’t able to elaborate on the circumstances.

Officers released photos of a male suspect they said they are searching for. Investigators said he is around six feet tall and has a slim build. They said he is believed to be around 20 to 25 years old, adding he was last seen wearing dark-coloured clothing and Nike running shoes.