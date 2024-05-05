Cheerleading team from Etobicoke completes undefeated season

Michael Power St. Joseph - Cheerleading Team
Cheer Team at Michael Power St. Joseph celebrates victory at the High School World Championships in Orlando.

By Alex Seixeiro

Posted May 5, 2024 9:59 am.

The cheer team at Michael Power St. Joseph’s High School won every competition they competed in which included a victory at the High School Cheerleading World Championships at Disney World in Orlando.

Michael Power St. Joseph – Cheerleading Team

