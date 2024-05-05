Cheerleading team from Etobicoke completes undefeated season
Posted May 5, 2024 9:59 am.
The cheer team at Michael Power St. Joseph’s High School won every competition they competed in which included a victory at the High School Cheerleading World Championships at Disney World in Orlando.
Michael Power St. Joseph – Cheerleading Team
Catch exclusive glimpses into the lives of Toronto’s top athletes and sport ambassadors with the CityNews Athlete of the Week. Nominate your star athlete or ambassador for their chance to be featured here.