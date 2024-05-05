William Shatner says he would consider ‘Star Trek’ return: ‘Here comes Captain Kirk!’

At 93, William Shatner would entertain boldly going where no man has gone before -- again. Shatner arrives for the world premiere of "You Can Call Me Bill" during the South by Southwest Film & TV Festival, in Austin, Texas, Thursday, March 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Invision, Jack Plunkett

By Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press

Posted May 5, 2024 8:00 am.

Last Updated May 5, 2024 8:12 am.

TORONTO — At 93, William Shatner would entertain boldly going where no man has gone before — again.

The Montreal-born actor, famed for his portrayal of Captain Kirk in “Star Trek,” says he is open to reprising the iconic role in the sci-fi franchise as long as the storytelling is stellar.

“It’s an intriguing idea,” Shatner says on a video call while promoting his new documentary “You Can Call Me Bill,” which drops digitally and on video-on-demand Tuesday.

“It’s almost impossible but it was a great role and so well-written and if there were a reason to be there not just to make a cameo appearance, but if there were a genuine reason for the character appearing, I might consider it.”

Shatner’s last appearance in the franchise was in the 1994 film “Star Trek Generations,” where Captain Kirk is killed off. He suggests he could play a younger version of the Starship Enterprise captain as he’s recently signed on to be the spokesperson for Otoy, a company specializing in technology that “takes years off of your face, so that in a film you can look 10, 20, 30, 50 years younger than you are.” 

He muses on a scenario where Kirk is resurrected.

“A company that wants to freeze my body and my brain for the future might be a way of going about it,” he says in a recent call from Los Angeles.

“‘We’ve got Captain Kirk’s brain frozen here.’ There’s a scenario. ‘Let’s see if we can bring back a little bit of this, a little salt, a little pepper. Oh, look at that. Here comes Captain Kirk!’”

“You Can Call Me Bill,” directed by Alexandre O. Phillippe, offers a look back at Shatner’s body of work — from his “Star Trek” TV show and films to TV series including “Boston Legal” and “T.J. Hooker” — and follows his trip to outer space aboard Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin shuttle in 2021. It also features the actor’s musings on life, death and nature. 

“Over the years, people have come to me and said, ‘Let’s make a biographical film,” Shatner says.

“I’d say, ‘Oh no, I don’t want to do that.’ A biographical film sort of signifies the end. Cut! And then you die.”

But Shatner says he was sold on the idea when the doc’s producers Legion M approached him with the idea of crowdfunding the film.

The self-described “fan-owned” company allows fans to own a financial share in the film and any profits it generates. “You Can Call Me Bill” raised US$750,000 in four days. 

The actor also wanted to “leave some part of a truth” about him for his children and grandchildren after he dies.

Shatner says he learned a great deal about himself while making the film but on the other hand, “I don’t know what ‘know thyself’ means.”

Even at 93, he says he doesn’t believe he has much wisdom to offer.

“That’s a mystique that has no basis in truth: as you get older, you get wiser. If you’re dumb as a young man, you’re dumb as an old man. You’re a dumb old man is what you are. It doesn’t necessarily mean time foists wisdom on you. What it does put upon you is how quickly life is over. That’s for certain.”

Well aware of his fleeting mortality, Shatner is making the most of the time he has left. He’s releasing a children’s album, “Where Will The Animals Sleep? Songs For Kids & Other Living Things” later this month and will join a cruise to Antarctica with astronaut Scott Kelly and astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson in December.

He’s also joined several “companies of the future,” as a spokesperson for some and in the background for others, including one that develops “technology like the medical device on ‘Star Trek,’ so it’s the size of a pack of cards and can tell you whether you have a disease or not,” and one “that will take your DNA, make an artificial gem out of it and give you two: one that you keep and one that goes into a box that will be released on the moon.”

“Life is so short, you’ve got to do something now. Go to that place, know that person, read that book now!” he says.

“That’s what I think old age (teaches you). But then, by the time you learn that, you’re dying. You don’t have any time. That’s right. You’re dead.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 5, 2024.

Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 dead, 1 critical following wrong way crash in Milton
1 dead, 1 critical following wrong way crash in Milton

One woman is dead following an early morning crash on Highway 401 in Milton. Provincial police say a vehicle travelling the wrong way in the eastbound lanes of the highway crashed into another vehicle...

8m ago

Toronto Maple Leafs eliminated from NHL Playoffs after Game 7 loss to Boston Bruins
Toronto Maple Leafs eliminated from NHL Playoffs after Game 7 loss to Boston Bruins

After a Game 7 defeat of the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Boston Bruins will now advance in the NHL Playoffs to face the Florida Panthers.

8h ago

Bombarded with spam texts? Stats show the problem is getting worse in Canada
Bombarded with spam texts? Stats show the problem is getting worse in Canada

At least once a day, Digvijay Kosamia glances at his vibrating cellphone to check the latest text he's received, only to find a "frustrating" message from an unknown number. Sometimes it's a notification...

50m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Toronto Marathon hits the pavement
Weekend need-to-know: Toronto Marathon hits the pavement

Thousands of runners from across the world will hit the Toronto pavement for the marathon this weekend. Get out to cheer them on or catch the PWHL Toronto's final regular season game. As you make your...

Top Stories

1 dead, 1 critical following wrong way crash in Milton
1 dead, 1 critical following wrong way crash in Milton

One woman is dead following an early morning crash on Highway 401 in Milton. Provincial police say a vehicle travelling the wrong way in the eastbound lanes of the highway crashed into another vehicle...

8m ago

Toronto Maple Leafs eliminated from NHL Playoffs after Game 7 loss to Boston Bruins
Toronto Maple Leafs eliminated from NHL Playoffs after Game 7 loss to Boston Bruins

After a Game 7 defeat of the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Boston Bruins will now advance in the NHL Playoffs to face the Florida Panthers.

8h ago

Bombarded with spam texts? Stats show the problem is getting worse in Canada
Bombarded with spam texts? Stats show the problem is getting worse in Canada

At least once a day, Digvijay Kosamia glances at his vibrating cellphone to check the latest text he's received, only to find a "frustrating" message from an unknown number. Sometimes it's a notification...

50m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Toronto Marathon hits the pavement
Weekend need-to-know: Toronto Marathon hits the pavement

Thousands of runners from across the world will hit the Toronto pavement for the marathon this weekend. Get out to cheer them on or catch the PWHL Toronto's final regular season game. As you make your...

Most Watched Today

1:40
Pro-Palestine encampment continues at the University of Toronto
Pro-Palestine encampment continues at the University of Toronto

Day 2 of the Pro-Palestinian demonstration at the University of Toronto. As CityNews' Jazan Grewal reports, the protestors don’t plan on leaving until administrative officials meet their demands.

11h ago

2:43
Patrick Chan going on one final skate across Canada
Patrick Chan going on one final skate across Canada

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with Olympic Medalist Patrick Chan about his final tour with Stars on Ice.
2:35
Wychwood Barns serves as important environment, arts hub
Wychwood Barns serves as important environment, arts hub

Wychwood Barns in the heart of the Wychwood neighbourhood has become a destination for the arts. It's also home to environmental groups like EcoSpark. Nick Westoll has more.

2:12
Night market to kick off Asian Heritage Month festivities in Toronto
Night market to kick off Asian Heritage Month festivities in Toronto

Asian Heritage Month events will kick into high gear this weekend starting with a night market in Toronto's King West neighborhood. Erica Natividad with what to expect.

1:39
Your Community - Tour inside Wychwood Barns
Your Community - Tour inside Wychwood Barns

As Your Community visits the neighbourhood of Wychwood, Nick Westoll gets a tour of Wychwood Barns to learn more about the facility.

More Videos