Mailing a letter costs a little more now as stamp price hike takes effect

An increase in the cost to send a letter in Canada took effect Monday.

The cost of stamps purchased in a booklet, coil or pane is now 99 cents per stamp, an increase of seven cents.

The price of a single domestic stamp is now $1.15, up from $1.07.

The cost increases come after Canada Post reported a loss for 2023 on Friday and warned that without changes it expects larger unsustainable losses in future years.

It said its loss before tax amounted to $748 million for 2023 compared with a loss before tax of $548 million in 2022.

Canada Post said the results were hurt by a post-pandemic surge in parcel delivery competition, the ongoing decline in transaction mail and continued growth in addresses and delivery costs.